Harlan Coben’s Cameos in Fool Me Once, Stay Close, The Stranger & More

What links: a drug dealer in Trainspotting, a wrestling referee in The World According to Garp, a disgruntled restaurant guest in The Night Manager, an Aunt who slaps Madeline Brewer’s face in The Handmaid’s Tale, and a police officer in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back?

Correct! They were all cameo appearances in films and TV shows made by the author of the original books (respectively: Irvine Welsh, John Irving, John le Carré, Margaret Atwood and Lee Child). While writers are as a rule happier out of the limelight thinking up their metaphors while hunched solo over a keyboard, every so often they straighten their spines to walk self-consciously through the back of shot in a movie based on one of their books. It’s fun for them. Gets them out of the house.

Best-selling thriller author Harlan Coben (the man behind the ever-growing Harlan Coben Screen Universe) is no different. Of the dozen TV series adapted from his twist-packed novels, he’s made cameos in at least six. These six, to be specific:

Fool Me Once (2024)

The newest addition to Netflix’s collection of Harlan Coben mystery thriller adaptations is the story of Maya, a former pilot in the British army who, one day, sees her dead husband pop up on her nanny cam. Is grief addling her mind, or is there a chance that Joe, the eldest son of a wealthy dynasty, isn’t really dead?