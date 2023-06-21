Marvel’s Secret Invasion Cast: Meet the Characters

Fury first appeared in the MCU during a post-credits scene in 2008’s Iron Man, when he began forming the Avengers Initiative. Fury’s efforts would pay off as he assembled Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, Hawkeye, and Hulk for world-saving missions, but as we catch up with Fury in Secret Invasion, he is tired and unsure of his place in the world, having spent many years in deep space. The former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to Earth to face a new Skrull conflict in the series, without the Avengers to rely on.

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

We first met Talos in the 2019 MCU movie Captain Marvel, where he was initially thought to be villainous, however, it was later revealed that Talos was simply a Skrull refugee who had fled to Earth with his family after the Kree destroyed their homeworld. Talos and Nick Fury became close allies, with Talos even posing as Fury on Earth while Fury was offworld during Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Talos is played by Ben Mendelsohn, a character actor who has been active in the industry since the mid-80s. He is best known for his roles as Ralph Anderson in the HBO crime miniseries The Outsider, Danny Rayburn in Netflix’s Bloodline, Director Krennic in the Star Wars franchise, and Nolan Sorrento in Ready Player One.

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Former high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders, used to work side by side with Fury but has lost contact with him while his missions have taken him further afield. Little is known of Hill’s background, but she has always been someone that Fury can trust with his life.

Smulders has starred as the character in the MCU since 2012’s The Avengers, but has also featured as one of the leads in the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother, as Mrs. Quagmire in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Dex Parios in the cancelled-too-soon Stumptown.

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) returns in Secret Invasion, but it’s not been too long since we last saw him! 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had former CIA agent Ross arrested for treason via orders from his ex-wife, CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The character has been evolving since he first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, but seems to be experiencing a tumultuous time in this Disney+ series.