Did The Marvels Trailer Kinda Spoil Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion has done a bang-up job of making it look like this is Fury’s final rodeo – even foreshadowing his death by showing his faux tombstone. The inscription reads, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” which also sounds like an ominous warning, but we’re not buying it. Posting on Twitter, @MotheStreamer deciphered that Fury’s look in the final episode of Secret Invasion matches his role in The Marvels. Digging into the files, this strong and eyepatched Fury comes from Secret Invasion Episode 1×06, seemingly confirming that some version of Fury will continue in the MCU.

We say some version of Fury because Maria Hill actor Cobie Smulders told TV Line to look out for the “twists and turns” along the way, leading us to suspect that literally anyone could be a secret Skrull – we’re looking at Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross. The Skrulls led by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik are clearly out to cause trouble, suggesting that if our Fury is replaced by a Skrull going into The Marvels, it would be one of the good guys like Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. Then again, we’ve been there before, thanks to that whole Talos being Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home twist. More likely, Fury makes it out of Secret Invasion alive.

The difference between the bedraggled Fury of Secret Invasion and his usual no-nonsense self in The Marvels should be easy to untangle. Jackson explained why Fury doesn’t wear his eyepatch in Secret Invasion and told Variety, “He just doesn’t wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It’s part of his vulnerability now.” Fury has been off-Earth and mourning the loss of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) since the events of Avengers: Endgame, while a newspaper in Secret Invasion asking where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are implies that Fury is still wary of calling in the supes.

Going with the idea that the Skrulls are bested in the Secret Invasion finale, picture the scene where Fury puts on his eyepatch and steps back aboard his S.A.B.E.R. space station to tackle more otherworldly threats. This all lines up with the series’ events snapping him out of his funk and him willing to work with Rambeau and the rest in The Marvels. With Jackson’s next two roles as Fury taking him comfortably to the most MCU appearances (14 ahead of Don Cheadle’s 11), were we really supposed to believe the OG of the MCU was going anywhere?

Jackson playing Fury in The Marvels seemingly takes the character being in any real danger off the table, and even if we’re meant to believe Nicholas J. could kick the bucket (again), the MCU isn’t exactly known for keeping its characters dead. Whether The Marvels features plain ol’ Nick Fury we first met in Iron Man, a Skrull doppelganger, or one of the many Multiversal avenues, we guess Jackson will one day appear in a Logan-inspired Old Man Fury movie. Either way, it looks like Secret Invasion is about as good at keeping spoilers as Tom Holland is.