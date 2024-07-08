Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: First Look at the Epic Battles of Season 2

The amount of work that goes into these battle scenes is extraordinary, and they are full of details that will never been seen on screen. Lead armorer Mark Miller and his team have produced hundreds of pieces of armor, some of which we get to see as we walk around the costume department and armory, accompanied by the sound of hammers and the smell of paint. Sitting out on display is an impressive-looking helmet with a bearded face molded onto it and golden eyes. Just across the table is a piece of armor with snake details., including the ouroboros symbol—a snake eating its own tail, symbolizing immorality and eternity. The Orc armor is an impressive mish-mash of influences, as the idea behind it is that the Orcs have looted it from other cultures and mixed that in with the bones of their enemies.

Some armor will be seen rather than worn, but just as much work has gone into that as well. Set decorator Tina Jones looks to museums and historical pieces for her inspiration. “We went up to the Leeds Armory and we’ve got some great images. Then I sit down with Kristian [Milsted], show him ideas that we’ve come up with and then they go forward to the concept artist. We settle on the final one and then we find the fabric that need to be lightweight, but that will actually resemble an armor.” While the prosthetics and VFX departments take care of missing arms, it is hair and make-up designer Flora Moody and her team who “deal with the nicks and scars and wounds and blood that happen on their faces and hands.”

From the armoury we head off to an Orc battle-tent, which is just as hot and stuffy as you might imagine. There’s a cowskin run on the straw-covered floor and the small set is crowded and dark and claustrophobic. Morfydd Clark, dressed in her Galadriel garb, stops to say a quick hello, before rushing off. Notably, she’s fully kitted out in her armor, ready for another battle. Stunt coordinator Cook teased that Galadriel is going to be “badass” this season, and both she and Robert Aramayo (Elrond) will be doing a lot of horse-riding and participating in plenty of combat throughout.

As the season goes on Charlie Vickers’ Sauron will be stepping into the action as well. Showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne excitedly tell us that, where season one was about the heroes, “Season two is going to be all about the villains, and specifically all about Sauron.” We already know from the trailers that Sauron will be taking on a new form this season now that Halbrand has been unmasked as the Dark Lord. In season two, he takes on his Elvish form first described in Tolkien’s legendarium. You will soon get to meet Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, which will undoubtedly lead to the forging of more Rings of Power—but could this Dark Lord in hiding also pick up sword and armor once again, this time for the bad guys? For now, the show is tight-lipped.

For now, all we’ve seen from the set looks pretty dark and foreboding. It’s clear that season two is going to be grim and violent in places. But there will be light, too. McKay and Payne admitted that, “We’re talking a lot about darkness and horribleness and misery and that’s all a part of it, Tolkien takes you there. But the other thing that we really love about Tolkien and this material is that there’s hope everywhere too.” Whatever trauma this season puts its characters through, and however darkly the threat of Sauron looms, it’s good to know that there will still be light at the end of the tunnel.

But first corpses. Lots of corpses.