The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Annatar, Tom Bombadil, and Entwives

Whether we actually see the Nazgûl take shape or not, we do see Annatar/Sauron ordering Celebrimbor “you will give me the Nine” which suggests two things – one, that the Nine Rings for Mortal Men will be forged this season, and two, that Celebrimbor will eventually realize that something seriously dark is going on. The only question that remains is whether we will end up seeing the One Ring to Rule Them All that Sauron creates for himself – we might have to wait until season 3 for that one.

Tom Bombadil

We see some more of the hot, eastern desert land of Rhûn, where Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) have found themselves. We also get a glimpse of a character Tolkien fans have been waiting many years to see on screen – Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear). Bombadil is a very ancient and mysterious character. In The Fellowship of the Ring, Elrond has even forgotten his existence all together, “if indeed this is still the same that walked the woods and hills long ago, and even then was older than the old.”

By the time of The Lord of the Rings, Bombadil has marked himself out a small section of land just outside the borders of the Shire and settled there with his wife, Goldberry, the river-daughter. He refuses to leave the boundaries he has himself set on his land and although he is well aware of what the Ring is and what Frodo is trying to do with it, he takes little to no interest in anything beyond those borders. It’s interesting that we see Tom in this trailer say to the Stranger, “every soul in Middle-earth is in peril. Will you abandon them to their doom?” In The Lord of the Rings, Bombadil is so hands-off the Council of Elrond don’t even bother asking him for help – though I suppose his rescue of Frodo and friends from first a cranky willow tree and later a barrow-wight does mean he played some small role in keeping Middle-earth safe that time.

Considering the Stranger has made it all the way out to Rhûn in the trailer, it’s a little unclear exactly where Bombadil is. The books imply that he used to wander more and was not always settled in the same plot of land near the Shire, so he could very easily be in Rhûn and his rocky, cave-like home with bright sun streaming in through the windows does suggest that. The only flaw will come if there are barrow-wights anywhere near him here, as Tolkien would not approve of putting Viking-inspired barrow-wights in a desert country – but it is very likely that Tom will have nothing to do with barrow-wights in this particular story.

Entwives

Towards the end of the trailer, we see a talking tree with a female voice – an Entwife! The Ents, who look like walking, talking trees, are familiar from The Two Towers, in which Pippin and Merry convince Treebeard and his fellow Ents in the forest of Fangorn to take down wicked wizard Saruman in his Tower of Orthanc. But when Pippin and Merry meet the Ents, they are all male. They are very long-lived, but their population is slowly declining because they lost the Entwives in a very literal sense – as Treebeard tells Pippin, they did not die, they lost them “and now we cannot find them.”

In Tolkien’s lore, the Entwives left the Ents to go and create gardens rather than living in wild forests, but their gardens are now wastelands called the Brown Lands, just south of Mirkwood, and the Ents have not seen them for centuries. Treebeard is still looking, telling the hobbits that the Shire sounds like a place they might like, but without much hope. We see an Ent on the attack in the dark a little further on in the trailer, but it’s not entirely clear whether they are in a wood or a garden – it would be very cool for Tolkien fans if we could actually see what the Entwives’ gardens looked like before they were ruined.