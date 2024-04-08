Jodie Whittaker Names Her Proudest Doctor Who Moment

“I feel very nostalgic, I talk about it all the time, literally,” Whittaker says. “The memories come up on my phone all the time. It was just an absolute joy. Four years of absolute heaven. I loved everyone I worked with, loved the crew, and I loved living in Wales.”

Whittaker since her departure has attended several UK, US, and international Doctor Who conventions and fan events. “What is ace about working on Doctor Who is that no one kicks you out the family, I’m always in the Who family and I’ll be someone’s Doctor. Even if I’m not everyone’s, I’m someone’s and so I’ll never not be the Doctor.”

There are many moments Whittaker could have named as her proudest moment on Doctor Who but she picked the premiere of “The Woman Who Fell To Earth” during New York Comic Con 2017 as her top choice.

“It’s slightly narcissistic because I think if it’s the single proudest moment, it slightly involves you. I was given the best entrance to a TV series in the world. Falling through a roof to the iconic soundtrack. Standing up to see thousands of people cheering. It was just absolutely brilliant, and I was given a gift there of how to enter the series, and I just think that entire first episode, watching it with fans, watching it with the creatives, who were also really emotional sharing it and knowing that it was just being received.

“That’s what it’s like to be in this bubble, you can be cast, you can be doing stuff, but it’s not until you hear people in the room and that group breath that happens with viewing, when you have a mass people watching and sharing those moments. That sums up Doctor Who to me: the shared breath that creates joy.”

Whittaker is also excited for the future of the show, having passed the torch on to Ncuti Gatwa, and feels that his era will bring the magic of Doctor Who to new audiences around the world.