Doctor Who: What Monster Spin-Offs Could the Expanded Whoniverse See?

Davies’ return to the role of executive producer, combined with co-producers Bad Wolf announcing a partnership with Sony Pictures Television, added to the news that Disney+ will be the global streaming host, makes the expanded Whoniverse feel closer than ever. Purely speculatively at this stage, if we can expect to discover the answer to the burning question of ‘What do Sea Devils do in their spare time?’ then perhaps the production team would also consider these equally valid, and entirely serious suggestions…

Undercover B.O.S.S

In which B.O.S.S. (or Biomorphic Organisational Systems Supervisor) – the megalomanic computer system that controls Global Chemicals in ‘The Green Death’ – is resurrected by UNIT and given a realistic android body in the shape of popular character actor Harry Lloyd for the purposes of industrial espionage.

Reasoning that the threats UNIT deals with often have their origins in private companies (plastic factories, International Electromatics and so on), and after Captain Yates’ undercover work at Global Chemicals results in his eventual departure from UNIT, it was decided that the perfect spy would be someone who was both expendable but also understood the perspective of corrupt business types in their suits and ties.

In each story B.O.S.S. will investigate a company that UNIT suspect of sinister dabbling, with his line manager unsure if he can ever trust him and the executives also unsure if they can ever trust him. Expect incredibly tense meetings, intense corridor whispering and B.O.S.S. learning to feel as a human does (specifically loneliness and isolation).

Special guest appearances from Ingrid Oliver.

Gossip Kraal

In which Byggron – the son of Styggron from ‘The Android Invasion’ – attempts to conquer the Earth to avenge his father’s death. Looking at places of power on Earth, he settles on Manhattan’s Upper East Side as somewhere that apparently contains multiple influencers. Like his father Byggron is a scientist with extensive knowledge of androids, using this in his schemes, and so Manhattan’s social scene is about to meet Sara van Kreeft-Doorwaden, who returns to New York after a mysterious absence. Her presence throws the social scene into chaos: why has she returned now? What happened to her? Why can nobody quite place her from before? And why has an anonymous blogger revealed that someone in this group might not be quite what they seem?