Doctor Who: Which Whoniverse Spin-Offs Do We Want to See?

First some ground rules to help us narrow down the literally infinite possibilities. Whatever these series turn out to be, they will have less budget than the flagship show, which means probably no combo of “Brand new setting and characters every week” and “A highly paid star who has to appear in almost every scene”. So, we’re probably not going to see a time travelling Master spin-off, a Clara’s Diner Adventures spin-off, or River Song’s Other Secret and More Sexy Diary (That last one is a real shame). For the same reason we’re probably not going to see The Eighth Doctor Adventures – aside from the above reason, we’re pretty sure Russell T Davies is going to want to keep only one Doctor in regular circulation at a time, For The Brand.

And finally, we’re not just going to list old spin-offs we want to come back, former companions we want to give a new show to, or Big Finish series we wish were TV shows (but feel free to do that in the comments), with one exception:

Rose: Defender of the Earth

This show was in development briefly after the heart-crunching ending of “The Army of Ghosts”/”Doomsday”. It would have featured Rose Tyler, teaming up with her alternate universe equivalent of Torchwood to defend a parallel Earth from alien threats. Ultimately, however, Russell T Davies scrapped the whole idea, feeling that it would undermine the tragic ending of Rose and Ten’s story to see her off having fun adventures afterwards.

But now Russell T Davies has decided that he’s totally up for going back to old companion’s tragic endings and tacking a happy ending on (We hope – Don’t hurt us again Russell!), especially if it means giving David Tennant more work (Because who doesn’t love giving David Tennant work?).

Billie Piper has already said that she would be up for a spin-off “like a rat-up-a-drainpipe”, with the small provisos that it is set in London and is only about four episodes, which sounds perfect to us. Also, real respect for any actor to publicly say “I don’t want to work much”. We hear you.

And it seems plausible – it’s not like Doctor Who doesn’t love modern day London as a setting. Speaking of which…