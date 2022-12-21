Doctor Who: Ranking the Christmas and New Year Specials

There’s a lovely story in here, and it emerges quite often, but also it doesn’t quite land as satisfyingly as it should: David Bradley’s First Doctor doesn’t get enough time devoted to his fear of regeneration, and Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor explains his unwillingness to regenerate at the story’s end before this decision is very quickly reversed. It’s like a jigsaw with one piece missing.

However the pieces we can see give this story power and a sense of its ideal shape: moments like ‘I’ve lost the idea of dying’, the Twelfth Doctor’s last villain actually being a benign and even good force, the ‘Doctor of War’, and ‘To be fair they cut out all the jokes’ are all superb.

The scene with the First Doctor and Bill where he reasons ‘By any analysis, Evil should always win…so why does good prevail?’ is exceptional, summarising the show in its fairy tale guise, and the appeal of the Doctor as an anti-hero too blinkered to realise his own importance. It’s very right for Capaldi – the Doctor who highlights the difference between the man and his ideals – to go out on a story where the Doctor’s heroism is both highlighted and countered. Like a jigsaw with one piece missing indeed.

4. The Christmas Invasion (2005)

Written by Russell T. Davies. Directed by James Hawes.

This is the original, and one that it’s hard to separate from the rush of nostalgia (that came with the excitement of seeing the Series 2 trailer in particular). This is both a fun watch and a fascinating transition. David Tennant’s debut story was about, as with ‘Power of the Daleks’, getting the audience to accept the concept of regeneration and change. Davies used Rose, as that story used Ben and Polly, as the key. Keeping the Doctor asleep for most of the story means Rose is both out of her depth during an alien invasion and unable to process what just happened to the Doctor.

This is also, being a Christmas Day episode, a step up in scale. Sure, we just had Daleks melting Australia in the previous story, but we saw that as a line drawing on a screen. Here we actually have the colossal spaceship over London – with the unusual rocky design – combined with the presence of possessed people standing on the edge of roofs. Give or take a bit of dated CGI, it’s an impressive and harrowing gambit. The scale of this episode is perfect for when it was broadcast, and when it worked it surely made the production team bolder.