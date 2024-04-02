Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Trailer Finally Reveals a Major Anne Rice Villain

What Is the Théâtre des Vampires?

Walking the late-night streets of Paris, Louis’ first literary encounter with Santiago is much like being silently stalked by a mime in a public park. Dressed in a black cape with a silver lining and an ostentatiously tall top hat, the aggressive silent menace trails the newly arrived Louis mimicking every movement in a symphonic pantomime of magnified ridicule. “He was the vampire; I seemed the mirror,” Louis later recounts. Santiago concludes his charade with a sharp slap across a shocked face of the American blood tourist, and an aerodynamic exit, prompted by a watchful Armand.

Louis derides his new acquaintance as a “buffoon,” much like most park-goers would brand a street mime. But Santiago is no clown. Théâtre des Vampires may mock conventions, but believes the code. Vampires do not kill vampires, unless they’ve killed a vampire.

Santiago has one of my favorite lines in Interview with the Vampire: “Do you know what it means to be loved by Death?” It is up there with “To die, to truly be dead, that must be glorious,” from Dracula; and “Feast your eyes, glut your soul on my accursed ugliness,” from the silent Phantom of the Opera. The terminal theater-dwellers’ approach differs from the maestro’s, haunting the stage with the youthful beauty of eternal creatures gorged on the blood of lucky ticket-holders.

Santiago is the master of all ceremonies performed at the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris, second only to Armand (Assad Zaman), who is a Master Vampire with a loyal cast of players. The troupe are a coven, or a decadent cult of infinite desires and endless last suppers. Taught to believe vampires such as themselves are damned creatures no matter what they do, their major takeaway lesson translates into tacit approval to revel in devilish depravity, and illicit dining delivery service.

Disguised as human actors portraying the horrifically seductive monsters of legend on stage, Théâtre des Vampires producers want what all productions want: to put asses in seats. They also want to put fangs in throats, and other plasma-rich body parts. There is a strong element of sadism in the humiliation the living dinner-theater-fare suffers, especially for Santiago’s increasingly debased amusement. It takes more than usual party snacks to appease the more jaded libertine appetites. European vampires are older, more powerful, and more dangerous than their remorseful American counterparts.

In Rice’s book, Claudia and Louis escape to Europe with hopes of finding wiser vampires they can learn from and relate to. They first land in Bulgaria, where primitively superstitious locals hang crosses for protection from the anti-Christian vampires, and bar entrances with garlic to ward odd bloodsucking nocturnal monstrosities. The Eastern European vampires are called revenants, because they are unrecognizable ghosts of former selves. These are feral creatures, disfigured by immortal decay, laying in caskets until hunger drives them into a mindless feeding frenzy. The series may skip this short culinary detour, but the revenants provide a healthy balance to the elite vampires making the scene on the most notorious theater row in France.