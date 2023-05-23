New US TV Shows Airing Soon in the UK – and Where to Watch Them

This action-packed twelve-part series was created by Independence Day producer Dean Devlin and Stargate SG-1 director Jonathan Glassner, and stars Christie Burke (The Twilight Saga), Reece Ritchie (Hercules) and Richard Fleeshman (Coronation Street) as three of the leading survivors. After its US premiere in February, The Ark will arrive on Sky Sci-Fi in the UK on Thursday May 25th.

Poker Face – Sky Max and NOW, Friday 26th May

This should be right at the top of every crime drama fan’s watchlist. Poker Face comes from the mind of Knives Out director-writer Rian Johnson, and retains his classic murder mystery style with a Columbo twist, taking on the iconic detective show’s ‘case of the week’ format where we discover whodunnit at the start of each episode, and simply enjoy watching a great mind unravelling the truth.

Poker Face’s co-creator is Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, who also plays the lead role of Charlie Cale, a scrappy underdog who can somehow always tell when someone is lying. The ten-part series has an original format with a good dose of comedy from Lyonne, and was rightly lauded when it came out in the States. The UK can enjoy Poker Face from Friday May 26th on Sky Max and NOW.

White House Plumbers – Sky Atlantic and NOW, Tuesday 30th May

Woody Harrelson stars in this five-part satirical drama about the Watergate scandal, and how the Nixon presidency was brought down by the very people tasked with protecting it. Harrelson plays E. Howard Hunt alongside Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive) as G. Gordon Liddy, two of Nixon’s political saboteurs who failed their way upwards, ending up on his re-election committee, where they become responsible for one of America’s greatest political crimes.

White House Plumbers is a classic and highly entertaining example of truth being stranger than fiction, and also stars Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey and Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates. It begins airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic from May 30th.

The Idol – Sky Atlantic and NOW, Monday 5th June

Popstars, self-help gurus, a cult… The Idol certainly earns its ‘drama’ classification, and that’s before we get to the high-profile cast of young stars. Lily Rose Depp (The King) leads the cast as Jocelyn, a pop singer trying to stage a comeback after a nervous breakdown, when she becomes involved with troublesome self-help guru Tedros (real-life popstar The Weeknd) and his modern-day cult.