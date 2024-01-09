Inside No. 9’s Final Series Guest Stars Might Be Its Best Yet

As Reece Shearsmith just announced, it’s the beginning of the end for Inside No. 9. Filming on the horror-comedy anthology’s ninth and final series began in late 2023, which means a wrap on one of the BBC’s most consistently entertaining and inventive shows is imminent.

Oh it's the beginning of the end. #insideno9 — Reece Shearsmith ❄️ (@ReeceShearsmith) January 8, 2024

Series nine is expected to air in spring 2024, and will add a final six episodes to the existing 49 stories in Shearsmith and co-creator Steve Pemberton’s back catalogue. Barring the first look image above, which shows Pemberton in drag at an underground train station (platform no. nine?), we don’t know anything about the stories, settings or characters yet, but we do know who’ll be joining the pair as guest stars… and it’s a deep bench.

One of Britain’s greatest working actors, Eddie Marsan (The Winter King, The Power, Happy-Go-Lucky) will appear. As will the brilliant Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey, Alma’s Not Normal, The Other One), beloved for playing Claire in BBC One thriller Happy Valley – series one of which coincidentally starred Steve Pemberton.

Top British actors Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point, The Lazarus Project, The A-Word) and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake, Adult Material, The Essex Serpent) join them, alongside Taskmaster fan-favourite Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum, Year of the Rabbit, Enola Holmes).