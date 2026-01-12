Industry Season 4 Is HBO’s Image Adjustment Service for TV Actors

We are invited to follow Heaton’s character, investigative financial journalist Jim Dycker, as he stalks a potential source, a beautiful young woman named Haley Clay. Jim pursues Haley into a nightclub where she slinks her body around the DJ booth, moved by the blaring of New Order’s “True Faith.” The pair make a connection on the dance floor and they’re soon back at her place, which Jim notes is well out of his price range.

“I don’t want to take advantage of you,” an intoxicated Jim mutters as an equally intoxicated Haley grinds in his lap.

“You can use your tongue wherever you want. My ex said my pussy looks like pink bubblegum,” Haley whispers back.

Now is probably the right time to reveal that Haley Clay is played by Kiernan Shipka a.k.a. Mad Men‘s Sally Draper and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Sabrina Spellman. Industry has just successfully opened its fourth season with two unfamiliar characters played by two very familiar young actors working far against type.

To be clear, this article is not going to be about the novelty of former child actors suddenly emerging in adult roles. Playing different characters in various projects is kind of the whole point of acting. Nowhere in the rulebook does it say that Charlie Heaton and Kiernan Shipka have to be Jonathan Byers and Sally Draper forever. What it is about, however, is Industry‘s clear delight in becoming HBO’s welcoming home for wayward TV actors looking to try something completely new.

“The new people we’ve got on the show are amazing,” co-creator Mickey Down told reporters during an Industry season 4 press conference. “The thing I was really so excited by is seeing them do something that is so anathema to what I’ve seen them do before.”

Created by Down and Konrad Kay, Industry isn’t merely an adept TV acting talent scout… it’s a TV acting talent incubator. The most recent and prominent example comes from the show’s third season that introduced former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington as Henry Muck. A member of the British aristocracy and founder of energy start-up Lumi, Muck is about as far as one can go from Lord Commander Jon Snow’s day-to-day life in Castle Black.