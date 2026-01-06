Stranger Things Finale Remembered to Give Winona Ryder One Great Easter Egg Moment

No Redemption for Vecna

While much of the final showdown between the Hawkins Scooby Gang and the combined power of the Mind Flayer and Vecna plays a bit like a superhero movie—or a Dungeons & Dragons campaign cover, complete with Jeff Easley artwork—the final, fatal moments between Vecna and Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, plus the rest of the heroes, amounts to a different sensibility entirely. Up until this coup de grace, the Hawkins crew have only been killing faceless monsters whose heads open up into countless rows of teeth. But even in his transmuted shape, Venca is still just a once-painfully-human soul on a power trip. He might carry himself like Freddy Krueger or a demon made flesh, but Henry Creel remains just a guy who’s willfully turned himself into a monster.

For a moment Stranger Things even uses this setup to briefly flirt with what’s become a tired cliché when it comes to villainy in modern pop culture. The show contemplates offering Henry a helping hand and endless empathy. And poor Will Buyers of all people gets to be the one to offer the fiend a now familiar fig leaf. It wasn’t your fault, he promises. You can be saved, he suggests. Wouldst thou like the taste of an unearned redemption arc? When Darth Vader received one in 1983, it was kind of novel within nerd fiction, but on the other side of Kylo Ren, Loki, Draco Malfoy, and hell even MODOK, this beat has gotten pretty staid.

Some fictional baddies are just too evil, and that definitely includes a serial killers with a god complex and penchant for kidnapping children. So fortunately, no, Vecna rejects a strained chance for forgiveness and instead reveals he is as big and bad as Count Dracula. And fortuitously, one member of the Stranger Things ensemble has experience when it comes to dealing this that sort of thing.

Joyes Goes Medieval Mina on His Neck

Thus the most satisfying and subtle easter egg in a series renowned for its deafening, neon-lit callbacks: Joyce Byers gets to cut off the vampire’s head just like she did in Bram Stoker’s Dracula more than 30 years ago in 1992.

The moment comes after the battle appears to have been won, and the other monster hunters led most spectacularly by El have managed to seemingly slay the beast. In fact, El won the fight when she impaled Vecna on what appears to be a pony-sized fang growing inside the Mind Flayer’s throat (we won’t try to determine the biomechanics of that). The moment is not unlike Jonathan Harker and Quincy P. Morris running hunting knives into the vampire in Bram Stoker’s original 1897 novel, or the climactic schadenfreude that occurs when a Bowie knife emerges in Francis Ford Coppola’s far more sympathetic requiem for a vampire in the 1992 film. That was a film, by the by, which also cast Gary Oldman as Dracula and Winona Ryder as his prized prey, Mina Harker.

On page and screen, Dracula is impaled by vampire hunters who have chased the dark prince across land and sea. But the deed is not done, at least in Coppola’s film, until the full ritual is complete; until Mina Harker chops his head off.