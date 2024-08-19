Industry Season 3 Financial Jargon Explained: ESG, EBITDA, Meme Stocks, and More

Green Tech

Already in this early stage of the third season, the term “green tech” has been thrown around a lot and is likely to come up again and again. The new age aristocratic and egotistical “tech-bro” known as Henry Muck (Kit Harington), heads LUMI, a fictional company which boasts being the next big thing in the green tech sector.

Green technology investing revolves around any kind of company or technology whose business model is to reduce or even completely eradicate the negative impact humans have on Earth’s environment. It’s more than simply reducing a carbon footprint, these companies fabricate eco-friendly salt batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and more, creating sustainable energy or even methods of recycling waste and used materials to heal the globe.

ESG

ESG, which is uttered a few times in the season 3 premiere stands for “Environmental, Social, and Governance.” It represents the elevated standards to which a stock holds itself, specifically in terms of policies promoting clean air and water, social justice, hiring diversity, and increased transparency for investors. ESG standards can help people feel better about where they invest, as they often represent the best practices for a prosperous future. A recently humbled Harper Stern (Myha’la) calls ESG stocks a “fad,” as she believes strongly in making money and thinks everyone will lose their precious morality and simply invest in what makes them the most money eventually.

EBITDA

One of the longer acronyms the industry offers, EBITDA stands for “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization,” and it gauges a company’s financial performance (it is indeed an acronym, as the collection of letters is often pronounced as a word like “ee-bid-uh”). If a company has a positive EBITDA measurement, and low debt, then it shows the company can make money and is sustainable. In short, it’s a company that people would want to invest in.

When Muck and James Ashford (Tom Stourton) of Ashford Asset Management meet, James informs Muck he has some serious doubts about the transparency of LUMI’s numbers, and wants to pull at least half of his investment out. This is because LUMI’s accounting numbers, which just went public, seem a little too perfect and evoke fears they’re illegitimate. James accuses the company of “massaging” the EBITDA to make their earnings to debt ratio much more amicable to potential investors.

IPO

Muck’s company is ready to go public and our friends at Pierpoint & Co, most notably Yasmin, (Marisa Abela) are quite invested (no pun intended) in the success of it. IPO simply stands for “Initial Public Offering.” It refers to a process in which corporations make stock available to the public for the first time. This process is a manner in which many companies can obtain much needed capital. That new investment money can then push the company in a direction they need to go.