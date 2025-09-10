The Long Walk Review: Stephen King at His Most Nihilistic Done Justice

Among the game’s moving targets is a quartet of heroes, anchored by Raymond Garraty (Cooper Hoffman), a high schooler with mysterious motives for willingly throwing his name into the lottery of becoming “a Walker.” But then, we’re told, every able-bodied young man in America signs up for the lottery, albeit Garraty seems like a particularly strange case. The lad barely conceals his long-dead father’s subversive thinking and activist notions against the authoritarian government which has taken over America. That regime, in turn, is represented by the Major (Mark Hamill), a military stuffed shirt without a last name. He commands the boys like an aging brosphere deity to walk indefinitely at three miles-per-hour or more, lest they be given a warning. If you stay below that threshold, you get a second warning, and then a third. After that you get “a ticket” at the end of a carbine.

Garraty’s chances are one in 50 since there is a boy representing every state in the union. Nonetheless, most of them seem to think they have pretty good odds, including the three pals Garraty makes along the way. There’s Art Baker (Tut Nyuot), a sweet, God-fearing boy from Baton Rouge; next is Hank Olson (Ben Wang), an amusing cross-section between the braggart and nerd that comes with every high school class; and finally remains Peter McVries (David Jonsson), another Southerner with enough charisma to convince strangers in a veritable Bataan Death March competition that they should become “the Four Musketeers.” (It’s still a King story, with all the occasional hamminess that can entail.)

We meet other youth as well who are defined by broad archetypal strokes before flashes of interiority, including an awkwardly toxic loner (Charlie Plummer), a fresh-faced innocent who seems young beneath his years (Roman Griffin Davis), and finally Garrett Wareing’s Stebbins, the extremely competitive athlete who cryptically knows too much about the Long Walk’s secrets and BTS history. All have stories to tell, and the most impressive thing about the film they’re in might be that it’s largely content to hear them out at length before their memories vanish in a red mist.

There are many ways one might approach this subject matter. The literary Long Walk’s narrative is fairly barebones; these characters walk, talk, reflect on life choices (including the doozy of doing their “patriotic duty” by signing up for this game), and then die. Sometimes by the dozens when the rain begins to fall on a particularly steep hill. Yet there’s a lyricism to the source material as well, and the bitter cynicism that informed so much of that era for the baby boomer generation.

Lawrence and Mollner largely opt for a stripped down and unfussy interpretation of the story. Much of the ambiguity that drives Garraty or McVries on the page is substituted by clear motivations on the screen, and a large chunk of their despair is replaced with a tone that skews closer to latter day King’s sentimentality. It becomes more of a story about the healing power of camaraderie and friendship as opposed to the folly (and systemic cruelty) of wasted youth. That distinction also leads to a bit of tonal chaos when the film reaches its revised ending.

What is never sacrificed, however, is the character-driven nature of the material. The movie is far more intense than anything associated with modern Young Adult fiction, and deliberately pensive and measured in spite of more commercial wrapping. Other than a handful concessions toward plot twists in the back-half, this remains a quiet character study about young men facing the enormity of mortality in a handful of days and hundreds of miles of agony.