House of the Dragon Season 2 Confirms a Big Velaryon Storyline

Simply put: it’s all a successional mess! But perhaps not for long. Variety has reported the casting of four new major characters for House of the Dragon season 2 and among them is someone who will likely be very important to Lord Corlys and House Velaryon’s longterm plans.

Technically the biggest name from this round of casting has nothing to do with House Velaryon and instead comes in the form of Gayle Rankin (GLOW, Perry Mason) being tapped to play Alys Rivers. A supposed witch from the Riverlands, Alys is a hugely important character for House of the Dragon and one that we went more in depth on here. The other two castings include Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal and Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, son of Otto (Rhys Ifans) and brother of Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

The casting that we’re most concerned with, however, is Abubakar Salim (Raised by Wolves) as Alyn of Hull. Variety describes the character as “a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign” but those familiar with George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood are aware that he’s so much more than that.

Alyn of Hull is so named because he hails from Hull, a small peasant town on the island of Driftmark that House Velaryon rules. Though Alyn is low-born, he and his brother Addam possess physical characteristics that suggest Valyrian ancestry. Alyn and Addam’s mother Marilda claims that, because of these characteristics, their father is none other than Laenor Velaryon. Obviously that’s likely not true, since Laenor has a well-document sexual preference for men. The court fool Mushroom, who serves as a particularly gossipy “historical” source in Fire & Blood, posits that Corlys is really Alyn and Addam’s father.

Alyn and Addam both enter the story when Prince Jacaerys declares that the blacks, Queen Rhaenyra’s supporters in the Dance of the Dragons, require more dragonriders to utilize Dragonstone’s surplus of dragons. Alys and Addam emerge as “dragonseed” candidates due to their probable Valyrian ancestry but only Addam is able to prove himself as a dragonrider. That doesn’t mean that Alyn is useless to House Velaryon, however.

Recognizing his dearth of heirs, Corlys comes to recognize Alyn and Addam and his legitimate kin and petitions Queen Rhaenyra to remove their bastard status and make the brothers official Velaryons. Addam and Alyn both go on to play major roles in the Dance of the Dragons but Addam unfortunately meets an untimely end. In Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire timeline, Alyn does indeed one day succeed Corlys Velaryon as Lord of the Tides and he becomes a historical figure of immense importance almost on his predecessor’s level.