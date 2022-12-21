Celebrating Larys Strong: House of the Dragon’s Creepy Little Guy

“Kink shamed!” Needham jokes. “It’s inevitable though. I don’t think you could do a scene like that in 2022 and not expect the internet to have a whole range of reactions. Obviously I knew that this was gonna get meme’d to shit, but I think most discerning people understand the scene through the context of the show.”

That context, of course, has nothing to do with feet but with power … like pretty much everything in House of the Dragon. Reflecting on Oscar Wilde’s famous quote that “Everything in the world is about sex except sex. Sex is about power,” Needham notes that for Larys everything really is probably about power. And in many ways that makes him the consummate Game of Thrones character.

Through eight seasons of Game of Thrones, the fantasy universe created by George R.R. Martin and brought to life by HBO has developed a well-earned reputation for highlighting a certain archetype that could best be called “a creepy little guy.” Prominent entrants in this genre on Game of Thrones include Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen), who sowed chaos to climb it like a ladder, and Varys “The Spider” (Conleth Hill), who used a network of spies and his superior intellect to keep the realm together.

The presence of creepy little guys in King’s Landing is an understandable byproduct of a feudal society preoccupied with power above all else. The “heroes” of Westeros are often considered the strong men respected for their martial prowess and the noble women celebrated for their beauty and grace. So what is a player in the game of thrones supposed to do when they have no athleticism, skill, or beauty but still want a piece of the Iron Throne’s power? Why, become a creepy little guy, of course!

Like many Game of Thrones underdogs before him, Larys is the second son of a powerful family, in his case: the Strongs of Harrenhal. While his older brother Harwin (Ryan Corr) lived up to the family name by becoming one of the most physically imposing men in Westeros, Larys was born with a twisted foot, leading to his insensitive nickname of “Larys Clubfoot.” And yes, that played a role in the memorable season 1 scene in question.

“I don’t think he’s got, like, a foot fetish,” Needham says. “(That) would be a little mundane for Larys. It’s the fact that he has this thing that has ruined his life. And he wants to reenact that trauma onto other people.”