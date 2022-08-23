House of the Dragon: What’s Going on with House Velaryon and Rhaenys, the Queen Who Never Was?

“I’ve long described the Velaryons as the Lannisters of this particular time period,” says Condal. “They’re the richest and most politically influential house other than the crown in this world. So Corlys at this point is kind of our Tywin Lannister.”

By summoning the ghost of Charles Dances’ Tywin on Game of Thrones, Condal is suggesting we’ll see echoes of how every Southron house and lord sought favor from Casterly Rock. However, as Toussaint cautions, such similarities in power and influence do not mean an alignment of temperaments. In fact, throughout much of House of the Dragon’s premiere, Corlys appeared to be the only member of the King’s small council willing to speak his mind candidly.

“Honorable” is one word Toussaint uses to describe Corlys. “There is something to be said of someone [who] made his fortune himself, gone out and earned it. Yes, he’s part of nobility, but his house was on the slide until Corlys went out and did these nine legendary voyages. So I think that gives him a certain nobility. He feels that he, amongst many of his peers, deserves to be there because he worked to be there. Some of these people just were born into it. They were, as he says to Daemon in episode two, ‘They were given their fortunes. You and I had to create ours.’ And I think that’s something he wears like a badge. But it also fuels his resentment.”

That impending connection to Daemon is interesting, too, since Corlys is the only one who defends Daemon’s claim to the right of succession when his rival Ser Otto begins poisoning the king against his brother. However, Toussaint doesn’t fully agree when we suggest Corlys likes defending the unpopular causes.

“He’s a very forthright, almost ramrod-like straight man,” says Toussaint. “This is the law. So at the time that we meet, we’ve never had a woman on the Iron Throne, therefore that’s not a possibility. [Viserys] has no male heir, no children, so the next male heir is Daemon. We all know it; it’s the law. And that’s what his thing is. It doesn’t matter if I like Daemon; whether I think Daemon would be a great king or not; the law is that that’s who it is.” Although Toussaint teases we will see Corlys and Daemon “coming together to fight a common cause” in the coming weeks.

Still, going back to that jousting scene where Corlys and Rhaenys sit from on high and feign they didn’t hear “the Queen Who Never Was” be shouted yet again, there remains a sense aloofness to this power couple—and a self-awareness that might be akin to a Greek chorus in such a luxuriant and decadent context.