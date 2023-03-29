House of the Dragon Could Bump a Major Battle to Season 3

House of the Dragon fans received some bittersweet news recently. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the already-confirmed House of the Dragon season 2 will likely feature 8 episodes rather than the Game of Thrones-standard 10.

An HBO spokesperson stressed to Deadline that the trimming of two episodes was “story-driven” and didn’t have anything to do with budget cutting. Now, under normal circumstances, a network representative desperately clarifying to a publication that a decision had nothing to do with budget would naturally make one assume it had everything to do with budget – particularly with the current context at HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery where production woes and unfortunate cancellations appear to be the norm.

In the case of House of the Dragon, however, there’s another bit of information tucked into the report that suggests that the eight-episode order comes with the blessing of showrunner Ryan Condal. (This is where the “sweet” part of this bittersweet news comes in.) Per Deadline, Condal took some time before production began on season 2 to ponder the full route that the series would take in adapting the Dance of the Dragons chapters of George R.R. Martin’s Targaryen historical text Fire & Blood. While producers (and Martin himself) have alluded to a three or four season vision of the show, it seems that now the storytellers involved are ready to officially commit to at least three.

More importantly, it seems as though HBO is ready to commit to at least three seasons as well, with season 3 unofficially greenlit and the network seriously contemplating ordering scripts soon and getting the production process going before season 2 even concludes. As part of all that narrative jockeying between seasons 2 and 3 (with an unconfirmed season 4 still floating as a potential specter out there), Condal and the House of the Dragon writers have also apparently bumped a part of season 2’s story, including a major battle, to season 3.