House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time and Recap

In the meantime, check out the trailer for the episode below:

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In the aftermath of the battle of Rook’s Rest, Team Green’s heavy hitters make their way back to King’s Landing, some a lot more worse for wear than others. They parade the severed head of Meleys through the square, partially to try and show their might to the common people, but also to distract from the box they are also carting through town that contains a severely wounded King Aegon. The distraction seems to work, but the already starving and destitute commoners see the severed head as a bad omen. It’s hard to show faith in the might of their leader when dragons on either side aren’t as indestructible as they once thought.

Alicent (Olivia Cooke) petitions to be named Regent in Aegon’s place while he recovers, but somehow forgets that she’s on the team that very adamantly did not want a woman to rule. The Council names Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) as Prince Regent, arguing that it’s because they need a dragon rider in power, but I think we all know the real reason. Aemond’s first order of business is closing the gates to keep people from fleeing out of fear and hunger, which I’m sure will go over really well with the common people.

Meanwhile, Team Black is reeling from the loss of Rhaenys (Eve Best) and her dragon, both of which put them at an even greater disadvantage than they were before. Jacaerys (Harry Collett) makes his way to The Twins, the seat of House Frey, in an effort to secure passage for forces descending from the North. To do so, he promises them Harrenhal.

Speaking of, Daemon continues to have the worst time of his life there dealing with both the endless Bracken/Blackwood feud and some really weird dreams (including sleeping with his mom?). He tries to get the Brackens to swear fealty with violence, which only ends up turning them further against him and the Blacks.

Meanwhile, Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) tries to keep the peace with Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin), who isn’t too thrilled that the dragons she received were babies.