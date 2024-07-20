House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time and Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into season 2 episode 6 of House of the Dragon, including when and where to watch.
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2
With only a few episodes left this season, House of the Dragon has certainly been gaining momentum as the tense war between the Greens and the Blacks continues to rage on. Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is somehow still alive, though badly burned, Daemon (Matt Smith) continues to have a terrible time at Harrenhal, and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) struggles to compete with the might of Vhagar.
With chaos at King’s Landing and potential new dragon riders on the horizon, the next episode of House of the Dragon looks like it’ll be a hot one. Here’s what you need to know before diving into episode 6, including when and where you can watch the episode.
When Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Come Out?
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon’s second season will air on HBO on Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and be available to stream on Max at the same time in the US.
In the UK, episode 6 will stream on NOW starting at 2 a.m. BST on Monday, July 22, and will air on Sky Atlantic at 9 p.m. BST the same day.
In the meantime, check out the trailer for the episode below:
House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Recap
In the aftermath of the battle of Rook’s Rest, Team Green’s heavy hitters make their way back to King’s Landing, some a lot more worse for wear than others. They parade the severed head of Meleys through the square, partially to try and show their might to the common people, but also to distract from the box they are also carting through town that contains a severely wounded King Aegon. The distraction seems to work, but the already starving and destitute commoners see the severed head as a bad omen. It’s hard to show faith in the might of their leader when dragons on either side aren’t as indestructible as they once thought.
Alicent (Olivia Cooke) petitions to be named Regent in Aegon’s place while he recovers, but somehow forgets that she’s on the team that very adamantly did not want a woman to rule. The Council names Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) as Prince Regent, arguing that it’s because they need a dragon rider in power, but I think we all know the real reason. Aemond’s first order of business is closing the gates to keep people from fleeing out of fear and hunger, which I’m sure will go over really well with the common people.
Meanwhile, Team Black is reeling from the loss of Rhaenys (Eve Best) and her dragon, both of which put them at an even greater disadvantage than they were before. Jacaerys (Harry Collett) makes his way to The Twins, the seat of House Frey, in an effort to secure passage for forces descending from the North. To do so, he promises them Harrenhal.
Speaking of, Daemon continues to have the worst time of his life there dealing with both the endless Bracken/Blackwood feud and some really weird dreams (including sleeping with his mom?). He tries to get the Brackens to swear fealty with violence, which only ends up turning them further against him and the Blacks.
Meanwhile, Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) tries to keep the peace with Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin), who isn’t too thrilled that the dragons she received were babies.
When Jace returns from the Twins, he and Rhaenyra have a serious talk about the number of dragons they have without riders. Jace suggests that they look to other noble families that could have Valyrian blood within them, and Rhaenyra doesn’t totally hate that idea.