House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer Features Chaos At King’s Landing

Aemond is relishing in his newfound power, eager to finally meet his uncle Daemon head on after the near attempt on his life. Alicent tries to appeal to him as only a mother can, but honey, that ship sailed long, long ago. Her efforts are better placed keeping an eye on Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) who still clings onto life. Aemond is once again eyeing his brother a little too maliciously in the trailer. If Aegon doesn’t succumb to his wounds, he may just succumb to being stabbed in the back by his brother (literally or figuratively).

Rhaenyra is desperate to prove that she’s the best person to lead Westeros, to both her allies and her enemies. Despite everyone’s wishes to keep her out of the fight, she might just follow in her brother Aegon’s footsteps and take matters into her own hands. She emphasizes that she must be both the sword and the shield for her people. Between how much the trailer shows her in the dragon pit and the glimpse of frightened chaos at King’s Landing, it seems like there might be a chance that Rhaenyra at least does a little dragon fly by as a show of strength. It’s likely not a full on season 8 Daenerys moment, but it’ll still be cool to see Rhaenyra on Syrax again.

Rhaenyra and Aemond both seem ready to fight this war on their own, each desperate to prove themselves as the rightful ruler of the realm. But whereas Rhaenyra still holds her father’s teachings and words close, Aemond seems to be running on pure vindictiveness. It’ll be interesting to see how the two play off of each other, and how Daemon and his haunted house of Harrenhal factor into it all.