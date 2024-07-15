House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer Features Chaos At King’s Landing
The season 2 episode 6 trailer puts the "dragon" in House of the Dragon as Daemon continues to be a thorn in Rhaenyra's side.
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5.
With only three episodes left this season, House of the Dragon is already setting the stage for what is sure to be an epic finale. Episode 6 looks to be another nail-biter with the unpredictability of both dragons and Daemon (Matt Smith) threatening the stability of the Blacks.
At the start of the trailer, Rhaenrya (Emma D’Arcy) looks to be taking Jacaerys’ (Harry Collett) suggestion of finding riders for their riderless dragons seriously. Addressing an unknown person, or group of people, she says “It has never been attempted before. To claim a dragon, you must also be prepared to die” which isn’t ominous at all. As Jacaerys’ pointed out though, it would give them a necessary leg up over the Greens’ massive army and their monster of a dragon Vhagar. They just have to make sure that whoever they entrust with their dragons doesn’t turn around and stab them in the back.
Daemon and his quest to convince the Riverlands to join Rhaenyra is proving to be a thorn in Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankle) and Prince Regent Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) sides. If he is able to rally the remaining families to team Black, the Greens, despite their massive army, may be a lot more evenly matched than they anticipated.
Aemond is relishing in his newfound power, eager to finally meet his uncle Daemon head on after the near attempt on his life. Alicent tries to appeal to him as only a mother can, but honey, that ship sailed long, long ago. Her efforts are better placed keeping an eye on Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) who still clings onto life. Aemond is once again eyeing his brother a little too maliciously in the trailer. If Aegon doesn’t succumb to his wounds, he may just succumb to being stabbed in the back by his brother (literally or figuratively).
Rhaenyra is desperate to prove that she’s the best person to lead Westeros, to both her allies and her enemies. Despite everyone’s wishes to keep her out of the fight, she might just follow in her brother Aegon’s footsteps and take matters into her own hands. She emphasizes that she must be both the sword and the shield for her people. Between how much the trailer shows her in the dragon pit and the glimpse of frightened chaos at King’s Landing, it seems like there might be a chance that Rhaenyra at least does a little dragon fly by as a show of strength. It’s likely not a full on season 8 Daenerys moment, but it’ll still be cool to see Rhaenyra on Syrax again.
Rhaenyra and Aemond both seem ready to fight this war on their own, each desperate to prove themselves as the rightful ruler of the realm. But whereas Rhaenyra still holds her father’s teachings and words close, Aemond seems to be running on pure vindictiveness. It’ll be interesting to see how the two play off of each other, and how Daemon and his haunted house of Harrenhal factor into it all.
New episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.