Vhagar Is the Real Star of House of the Dragon

The Many Riders of Vhagar

Vhagar is old…like really old. If we don’t count the mystical weirwood trees that dot the North and the Riverlands, this dragon could very well be the oldest creature in the known world.

Vhagar was hatched on Dragonstone 52 years before Aegon I’s Conquest of Westeros. The first human being she bonded with was Visenya, Aegon the Conqueror’s older sister and wife. Along with Aegon, her sister-wife Rhaenys, and their dragons Balerion and Meraxes, Visenya and Vhagar helped conquer the Seven Kingdoms and forge them into one political entity.

Following Visenya’s death in 44 AC (After Conquest), Vhagar refused all other riders for 29 years. It wasn’t until the year 73 AC that King Jaehaerys I’s third son and eventual heir, Baelon the Brave, claimed Visenya’s old dragon. After Baelon died of a burst belly in 101 AC, Vhaegar would once again go riderless. Laena Velaryon eventually claimed her before she died in 120 AC. Finally, Prince Aemond claimed Vhagar shortly after Laena’s funeral. Even before Aemond was born, the dragon was already the last living creature from the era of Aegon’s Conquest. At the time of House of the Dragon season 2, she is around 180 years old.

Vhagar’s sheer longevity within the story allows for some truly heartbreaking dramatic irony. When Aemond instructs Vhagar to attack Rhaenys he is essentially ordering her to kill her former rider’s (Laena) mother. The fact that Vhagar obliges raises some fascinating questions as to how much agency dragons have or whether they really are simple animals, motivated only by fire and blood.

In case Rhaenys' death had not hurt you enough, I come to remind you that Vhagar, before being Aemond's dragon, WAS LAENA VELARYON'S.

Vhagar’s advanced age has also led to an in-joke among fans that posits the dragon is experiencing a sort of draconic dementia. Perhaps “Meemaw Vhagar” isn’t familiar with the concept of Laena’s mother at all and believes she’s living out her glory years with Visenya, torching Dornishmen rather than her rider’s own kin. Regardless of Vhagar’s mental capacity, her utility as a destructive living artifact is consistently one of the show’s best features.

How Big is Vhagar Really?

Vhagar really is the queen of superlatives. In addition to being the oldest creature in the known world, she is also likeliest the biggest. According to House of the Dragon VFX supervisor Sven Martin, Vhagar is roughly 90 meters long with a wingspan of 150 meters, making her comfortably the biggest dragon in the Targaryen stable.