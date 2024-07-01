House of the Dragon Season 2: Who Is Ulf White and What Is a Dragonseed?

Ulf goes on to claim that he’s the son of Jaehaerys’ son Baelon, and therefore the bastard brother of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and uncle to the one true queen, Rhaenyra. He also says that if anyone finds this out, he could be beheaded because “a dragonseed must watch his own neck when he has no white cloak guardsman to do it for him.”

Before Ulf can expound upon his supposed heritage or offer any proof, he is interrupted by unexpected the arrival of King Aegon II to the pub (he kneels in fealty, of course, lest he lose that aforementioned neck). But it’s not like Ulf could provide any proof for his claims anyway, right? Surely, he is just one of many drunks in Flea Bottom claiming that he is secret royalty.

Well maybe…or maybe not. Perhaps you’ve noticed that Ulf isn’t the only “nobody” that House of the Dragon has brought in this season. His arrival was preceded by enigmatic introductions to Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), and Alyn’s brother Addam (Clinton Liberty). There is indeed a reason that all these seemingly pointless characters have popped up in season 2. They’re all dragonseeds and they will play an important role in the coming war. Allow us to explain.

What Is a Dragonseed?

Ulf didn’t make up the concept of a “dragonseed” – it is a known term in Westeros that refers to bastards of Valyrian descent. A dragonseed is someone who was fathered or mothered by a member of a Valyrian family like House Targaryen or House Velaryon, and therefore has the “blood of the dragon” within them.

Being a dragonseed is politically dangerous for the reason that Ulf described. As we’ve seen time and time again in Game of Thrones, the nobility of the Seven Kingdoms doesn’t have much patience for royal bastards born outside the bonds of wedlock. At best, bastards are an annoying reminder of infidelity and at worst, they are a threat to a House’s stability.

Being a dragonseed, however, does come with a major benefit: the potential ability to ride a dragon. The truth of the matter is that no one really knows what makes a dragonrider, but they do know that having a Valyrian bloodline can help. While not all Targaryens are automatically compatible with a dragon (Rhaena, for instance, has not yet claimed a dragon of her own), someone who has Valyrian ancestry will have a better chance of bonding with a dragon than someone who does not.