House of the Dragon: Was That Really Alyssa Targaryen in Daemon’s Dream?

Make no mistake: Daemon very much does hallucinate having sex with his own mother. That prurient fact cannot be denied. What’s interesting to note, however, is that this ghostly Alyssa doesn’t really resemble the real Alyssa as described by George R.R. Martin’s Targaryen prequel book Fire & Blood.

Alyssa was the fifth-born child of King Jaehaerys I and his sister-wife Alysanne. Alyssa eventually married her brother Baelon, making Daemon and Viserys the product of three consecutive generations of incest (to go along with Gods know how many generations before that). Described as having a “warrior’s heart” by Archmaester Gyldayn, Alyssa preferred to dress in boys clothing and played with swords rather than dolls. Like Viserys’ eventual wife Aemma, Alyssa would eventually die from complications shortly after giving birth to a son who also died before his first Name Day.

Right off the bat, this description of Alyssa bears little resemblance to the feminine, ethereal woman who Daemon beds in his dreams. And the dissimilarities extend even further as Alyssa was known to have distinctive features that this vision does not. The real Alyssa had heterochromia iridium (her eyes were different colors – violet and green). She also had a “crooked nose” after breaking it when she was six years old. Though Daemon’s scene with Alyssa occurs in a dark room, it is clear that this Alyssa has neither a crooked nose nor mismatched eyes.

This isn’t a case of House of the Dragon misinterpreting or changing Martin’s texts but rather Daemon bending reality to his own liking. Alyssa died when Daemon was three years old. The Targaryen Prince likely has no memory of what she actually looked like, beyond the occasional painting or drawing he saw in the Red Keep. Daemon wasn’t solely copulating with the image mother out of a twisted sexual desire, he was caressing a symbol of what he believed his mother to be. Beyond that, he was sexually asserting himself over the very concept of motherhood – which is an extremely Daemon thing to do.

The Seven Kingdoms aren’t lacking for Oedipal conflicts during the time of the Dance of the Dragons. Aemond’s (Ewan Mitchell) own interest in an older, motherly figure reveals as much. In true Daemon fashion, however, he went a step further than his cycloptic cousin by giving his mommy issues something resembling his own mommy’s face.