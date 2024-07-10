House of the Dragon Needs to Let Rhaenyra and Alicent Not Be the Heroes of Their Own Story

Nonetheless, halfway through House of the Dragon’s second season and on the other side of the Dance of the Dragons’ first bloodbath, it seems apropos to wonder if as a whole, this subversion of expectation is leading to somewhat diminished returns.

In the still fairly spectacular House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4, Emma D’Arcy’s Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen returns from her failed entreaty with Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) to inform her small council that she still hoped to preserve her father’s peace even after blood, including her son’s blood, had been spilled. This magnanimity reveals remarkable restraint and sober-thinking, considering Rhaenyra is grieving the death of her adolescent son. It even seems to ignore the last shot of House of the Dragon’s first season where Rhaenyra’s despairing countenance promised what book readers long anticipated from the Black Queen: a final straw snapping and a demand for fire and blood.

Those are, after all, her house words and even the title of the source material House of the Dragon is based on. Written as a faux-historical tome within the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood recounts the Dance of the Dragons (along with many other eras during the Targaryen Dynasty) with tragic anguish and faint skepticism. Both the literary Rhaenyra and the literary Aegon II appear ultimately shortsighted and prone to the fallibility and sorrow that comes with giving mere mortals the absolute power and immunity of a monarch—more or less the central thesis to everything Martin writes.

Admittedly, the literary Rhaenyra’s persona is crafted by a fictional writer (Archmaester Gyldayn) who is sympathetic to the Greens’ claim. So the discerning reader should always keep a critical eye toward what is being presented on the page. Even so, Rhaenyra’s unavoidable humanness makes her susceptible to the same rushed thinking we can all experience under extreme stress—stresses like losing a child or having your inheritance stolen because you were born a woman.

The show’s Rhaneyra, however, behaves very much like the right-footed hero most 21st century viewers would hope to see in such a scenario: she has forbearance, empathy, and a startling degree of compassion for her enemy, just as she fears what the toll of destroying them might wreck on both their family and their subjects. There is of course a clever element in the series which explains this (and which Fire & Blood’s maester-author would never know about): Paddy Considine’s Viserys II told young Rhaenyra in the first episode of the series that Aegon the Conqueror had a vision which suggested dragons were needed to stop the coming of eternal night. It is the Song of Ice and Fire.

“That’s something that came from George,” Condal told us in 2022. “… [Aegon’s] remembered as a conqueror but he really meant to be a uniter.” Evidently, Martin always intended there to be motives and rationalizations that even his most devoted readers aren’t privy to.