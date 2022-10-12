Milk of the Poppy and Moon Tea: The Medicine of House of the Dragon

Milk of the Poppy is a common treatment from the maesters, made from crushed poppy flowers and named for its milky appearance. The drink is effectively the show’s version of morphine and is drunk by patients. It’s most often used to sedate someone before surgery, but here, it kept Viserys in a largely docile state – whether through his choosing or not is up for debate.

In episode 8, “The Lord of Tides,” Viserys turned down his usual Milk of the Poppy dose so he could be more with it when addressing the court on the future of the Driftmark Throne. Viserys was ill from the very first episode, and although theorists first guessed he’d contracted greyscale from the Iron Throne, Considine confirmed it was a type of leprosy. Given that the first season has covered over 30 years, that’s a long time to have Vis hooked on the milky stuff.

Moon Tea

Whereas Milk of the Poppy is to ease your pain, Moon Tea is used to prevent pregnancy. George R.R. Martin’s books say it’s a mix of tansy, mint, wormwood, honey, and pennyroyal, but given that tansy and pennyroyal are used in actual abortifacients, he made sure he added a mythical mix of ingredients so no one could actually try it.

Moon Tea first appeared in episode four when a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) snuck out of the Red Keep for a night of debauchery with Uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). Rhaenyra had a busy night, and ended up losing her virginity to Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Daemon bragged to Viserys that he’d taken his daughter’s innocence, prompting the King to send a cup of Moon Tea to her chambers via Grand Maester Mellos. These events don’t happen in Martin’s Fire & Blood, but due to an unreliable narrator, it’s possible they did occur.

House of the Dragon seemingly included more Moon Tea in episode eight, when Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) forcibly fed a servant some tea after she accused Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) of raping her. Dyana doesn’t appear again, so it’s unclear whether she drank Moon Tea or was poisoned by Alicent to permanently shut her up.

Leeches and Maggots

From House of the Dragon’s early days, the maesters were fighting a losing battle to cure Viserys. Before anyone understood what was wrong with him, the first option was a casual leeching on his sores. Viserys’ original injury was a cut on his back, which comes with the territory of sitting on a throne made of swords. However, the cut didn’t heal,