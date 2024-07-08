Willem Blackwood Had House of the Dragon’s Biggest Glow-Up

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4.

There may be many sides to the growing conflict in House of the Dragon. Greens against Blacks. Brackens against Blackwoods. But amidst all of this conflict, there seems to be at least one thing that most fans can agree on: Willem Blackwood is hot now.

The show first introduced Willem Blackwood as a young boy, one of many who sought young Rhaenyra’s hand in season one during her big marriage tour. After she rejected him and many others, we didn’t see him again, and many likely thought we never would. Just another character destined to fade into the background of this ensemble show. But nevertheless, Willem Blackwood persisted and had one of the biggest glow-ups Westeros has ever seen.

WILLEM BLACKWOOD IS SO BACK PARTY! HE KILLED ONE BRACKEN, HE'S GONNA KILL THE REST!! REGENT OF HOUSE BLACKWOOD, STILL HAS A CRUSH ON RHAENYRA, HE DOES NOT MISS!! #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/LJV0IQrYzh — Joe Magician 🧙 (@TheJoeMagician) July 8, 2024

"I have vied for queen Rhaenyra's hand before she wed sir Laenor. I always liked her spirit. She had the true spirit of the dragon"



—Willem Blackwood #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/nbmRkesnHK — Team Black (@bestoftheblacks) July 8, 2024

Not only is the adult Willem (played by Jack Parry-Jones) hot now, he also hasn’t been harboring a grudge against Rhaenyra for decades after she rejected him. He still seems to be very fond of her, and is happy to represent the Blackwoods in support of her rightful bid for the throne.