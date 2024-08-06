House of the Dragon Has Completely Rewritten Alicent’s Arc For the Better

Either way, Alicent played by the rules as they were written down by men, and often at the expense of herself. As Rhaenys fatefully surmised of Alicent in House of the Dragon’s first season, “You desire not to be free but to make a window in the wall of your prison. Have you never imagined yourself on the Iron Throne?”

The answer then, as now, is obviously no. And yet, how Alicent imagined herself has changed mightily between the beginning of season 2 and Sunday night’s finale, “The Queen Who Ever Was.”

While the finale has been fairly criticized for failing to move most of its meandering story threads forward in a satisfying manner ahead of a two-year hiatus, Alicent’s arc is not one of those unfulfilled promises. In fact, despite representing one of House of the Dragon’s biggest departures from the source text, the Queen Mother’s journey to some form of bitter self-awareness is one of the most fascinating, if despairing, elements of season 2.

It came to a head too when she met Rhaenyra five episodes after Alicent told her that it was too late for peace. Blood has been spilled. Rhaenyra reminds Alicent of those words when the two converse again in one of the libraries or studies on Dragonstone. When the former friends met earlier in the season, it was nominally in the light of the gods, beside the vibrant candles lit in the Great Sept in honor of the Seven. And yet, when Alicent comes hat in hand to Rhaenyra in the finale, it is at the Hour of the Wolf and in total darkness. The shadow which now consumes Alicent’s countenance represents the moral ambiguity she suddenly found herself noticing after a lifetime of self-denying delusion.

Since these women’s last exchange, Alicent has seen her rank in the Green Council stripped by one son, a power-mad Prince Aemond, who now makes himself regent. Her other son and technical king, Aegon II, is meanwhile covered in scars and burn wounds, and seemingly on death’s door, thanks again to Aemond. Aegon of course has always been something of a disappointment to a mother who turned a blind eye to his every indulgence. Still, it’s heartbreaking to see him broken and battered on a sick bed… just as it’s telling that after seeing he will likely never rule again that Alicent left his side for her favored maester to attend. Curiously, Larys Strong has been more of a parent to the wounded son.

But at the moment, Alicent is a little preoccupied: she’s been shorn of all illusions of influence and power; she’s even been forced to remember the truth in Rhaenys’ words. She is in a prison. It might not be of her own making, but despite decades of nominal deference as queen, the only thing she added to it was that window. And now her sons have barred even that.