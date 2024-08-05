Daemon’s Visions on House of the Dragon Explained: Who Is Bloodraven?

What is it exactly that Daemon sees among the weirwood roots and what does it mean for his story, House of the Dragon, and even the Game of Thrones franchise going forward? Allow us to explain.

Who Is Bloodraven?

The first image that Daemon sees is that of a person with a distinctive facial birthmark, wrapped in a weirwood tree’s embrace. This constitutes a big “Oh shit!” moment for A Song of Ice and Fire fans as this individual is a major figure in Westerosi history. Known as “Bloodraven” due to his birthmark that resembles a bloody raven, Brynden Rivers is one the most consequential Targaryen bastards ever.

Roughly 50 years after Daemon’s time, Brynden will be born outside of wedlock to King Aegon IV and Lady Melissa Blackwood. Brynden a.k.a. “Bloodraven” is considered one of the “Great Bastards,” since the lecherous King Aegon IV fathers many bastard children upon noble women and damn near destroys the realm because of it. In true Blackwood fashion, Bloodraven’s biggest rival comes to be his Bracken half-brother Aegor “Bittersteel” Rivers.

Even beyond his birthmark, Bloodraven is visually distinctive with pale white skin and a slight frame. Due to his unusual physicality and mastery of rumors and whispers, many in the realm believe him to be a sorcerer. Whether that’s true or not, Bloodraven does eventually develop magical powers. That’s because, according to semi-canonical sources (including George R.R. Martin’s own intimations and the TV series), Bloodraven will become the Three-Eyed Raven who instructs a young Bran Stark in the old ways. That’s right: he’s the old guy played by Max von Sydow on Game of Thrones.

Bloodraven appears in the third “Tales of Dunk and Egg” novella, meaning that he should pop up once again on the upcoming prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, making him the rare Game of Thrones character to be in every series thus far.

The Long Night

The next thing Daemon sees should be more familiar to Thrones TV fans. From the perspective of the ground, as though he’s a wolf running through the snow, Daemon encounters the unmistakable sight of a White Walker leading an army of the dead. This White Walker doesn’t appear to be the Night King himself but we get the message all the same. This is The Long Night. This is the apocalyptic event that Aegon the Conqueror’s song of ice and fire warns of.