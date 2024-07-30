House of the Dragon: Oscar Tully Continues a Major Game of Thrones Tradition

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), bless him, has been waiting a long time for the ancient Lord Grover Tully to die. Daemon reasons that Grover’s heir, Oscar, will be more amenable to the Blacks’ cause than his grandsire. Daemon’s first meeting with the wee lad does little to disabuse him of that notion as Oscar reacts nervously to Daemon’s suggestion that he place a pillow over Grover’s head and speed along his inheritance. When Daemon finally gets what he wants with Grover Tully’s passing, he comes to realize that there is a world of difference between Oscar Tully, heir to Riverrun; and Oscar Tully, Lord of Riverrun.*

Yes, both Grover Tully and Oscar Tully are named after the Sesame Street characters. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Oscar’s brothers are named Elmo Tully and Kermit Tully.

In taking on the mantle of leadership for his House, their keep, and all the Riverlands, Oscar Tully seems to have become an entirely new man. Oscar immediately puts his newfound authority to good use, securing the only possible result that will preserve his House’s honor while keeping the rest of the region happy. Oscar, a mere teenager, commands The Rogue Prince to kill Willem Blackwood (Jack Parry-Jones) for his crimes against House Bracken and the Riverlands. Daemon obliges within seconds, terrified that any dissent will lose the support of the crucial Riverlords. Quite simply: tiny baby Oscar Tully son’ed big scary Daemon Targaryen.

“as her king CONSORT.” oh Oscar Tully you ate that! #HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/nj36qTdUIB — ruljiii (@jjmileo) July 29, 2024

“who will gag daemon when rhaenys is dead??”



oscar tully: pic.twitter.com/hbh0AlbF39 — atlas • hotd spoilers (@osferthsnoopy) July 29, 2024

Oscar’s moment of shrewd politicking and projection of strength came as a delight to Game of Thrones fans, who are tremendously familiar with this kind of adolescent badass. After all, one of the franchise’s most beloved characters is Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who remained youthfully defiant throughout the original series’ run.

The better comparison for Oscar though is undoubtedly Bear Island’s little Lady Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey). Following the War of the Five Kings, many Northern houses were perilously short on adult heirs. Lyanna stepped into her House’s leadership role and served as a reminder that age is but a number when it comes to supporting Starks, killing Lannisters, and saving the whole god damn world from ice zombies.

Characters like Oscar Tully and Lyanna Mormont aren’t inserted into Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as some sort of strange commentary on how monarchy is sometimes Good, Actually. They’re there because it’s fun to watch an unlikely hero rise to the occasion. And with all the violence that leads to dead lords in Westeros, there are plenty of occasions to rise to.