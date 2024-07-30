House of the Dragon: Oscar Tully Continues a Major Game of Thrones Tradition
House of the Dragon season 2's Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes) is the latest in a long line of young Game of Thrones badasses.
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7.
One of the great amusements in reading George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series comes from hearing 10, 11, and 12-year-old boys constantly assert that they are “almost a man grown.” Children indeed grow up quickly in the world of Game of Thrones … particularly the children of nobility.
Since the political system of inherited power in Westeros doesn’t allow for silly things like “voting” or “merit,” kids are often thrust into ruling roles they are not yet prepared for. Oftentimes this leads to disastrous results like with Game of Thrones‘ King Joffrey I Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), King Tommen I Baratheon (Dean-Charles Chapman), and Lord Robert/Robin Arryn (Lino Facioli). Even House of the Dragon‘s college-aged King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom-Glynn Carney) wasn’t doing too hot with the big job…and that was before he went up in flames.
Sometimes, however, the Seven Kingdoms’ autocratic arrangement accidentally produces a young person who is ready to rule. In House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7, we get to meet the latest example of that precocious Game of Thrones archetype in the form of Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes).
Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), bless him, has been waiting a long time for the ancient Lord Grover Tully to die. Daemon reasons that Grover’s heir, Oscar, will be more amenable to the Blacks’ cause than his grandsire. Daemon’s first meeting with the wee lad does little to disabuse him of that notion as Oscar reacts nervously to Daemon’s suggestion that he place a pillow over Grover’s head and speed along his inheritance. When Daemon finally gets what he wants with Grover Tully’s passing, he comes to realize that there is a world of difference between Oscar Tully, heir to Riverrun; and Oscar Tully, Lord of Riverrun.*
Yes, both Grover Tully and Oscar Tully are named after the Sesame Street characters. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Oscar’s brothers are named Elmo Tully and Kermit Tully.
In taking on the mantle of leadership for his House, their keep, and all the Riverlands, Oscar Tully seems to have become an entirely new man. Oscar immediately puts his newfound authority to good use, securing the only possible result that will preserve his House’s honor while keeping the rest of the region happy. Oscar, a mere teenager, commands The Rogue Prince to kill Willem Blackwood (Jack Parry-Jones) for his crimes against House Bracken and the Riverlands. Daemon obliges within seconds, terrified that any dissent will lose the support of the crucial Riverlords. Quite simply: tiny baby Oscar Tully son’ed big scary Daemon Targaryen.
Oscar’s moment of shrewd politicking and projection of strength came as a delight to Game of Thrones fans, who are tremendously familiar with this kind of adolescent badass. After all, one of the franchise’s most beloved characters is Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who remained youthfully defiant throughout the original series’ run.
The better comparison for Oscar though is undoubtedly Bear Island’s little Lady Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey). Following the War of the Five Kings, many Northern houses were perilously short on adult heirs. Lyanna stepped into her House’s leadership role and served as a reminder that age is but a number when it comes to supporting Starks, killing Lannisters, and saving the whole god damn world from ice zombies.
Characters like Oscar Tully and Lyanna Mormont aren’t inserted into Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon as some sort of strange commentary on how monarchy is sometimes Good, Actually. They’re there because it’s fun to watch an unlikely hero rise to the occasion. And with all the violence that leads to dead lords in Westeros, there are plenty of occasions to rise to.
When the wars are over and half the realm is run by children, statistically at least a few of them have to know what they’re doing like Oscar Tully. You’d hope at least.
New episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.