House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Sin Begets Sin Begets Sin

The Blackwood and Bracken feud is one of my favorite bits of in-universe lore in the Game of Thrones canon. The ancient beef between the two Riverland families is much more than just George R.R. Martin’s take on the real life Hatfields and McCoys, it’s a not-so-subtle commentary on how most conflicts within Westeros are so pointless that they might as well be parody.

Aside from the rare occasions that involve the existential threat of White Walkers from Beyond-the-Wall, the vast majority of wars in The Seven Kingdoms probably begin and end just like this Blackwood and Bracken donnybrook does. One moment you’re claiming your sheep has grazing rights beyond those stones. The next moment you’re marinating The Trident with your rancid corpse.

The best part about House of the Dragon thus far, and this episode in particular, is that many of its characters are well-aware of how silly and pointless this all is. Observing the funeral of the twins Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk Cargyll, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) tells Rhaenyra that “Otto Hightower would never have allowed this. Hotter blood has prevailed. Soon they will not even remember what started the war in the first place.”

Later on, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) asks Harrenhal castellan Ser Simon Strong (Simon Russell Beale) for a brief rundown on the history of Blackwood/Bracken conflict, to which the wise old knight responds “The answer to that is lost to time. Sin begets sin begets sin.” Ser Simon, obviously, isn’t just talking about the Blackwoods and the Brackens just like Rhaenys wasn’t talking solely about the conflict at hand. Their wisdom informs the rest of this episode beautifully.

Initially, I did not care for the ending of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3. Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) assisting Rhaenyra’s infiltration of King’s Landing to speak with Alicent (Olivia Cooke) in the Grand Sept initially felt like one penetration of a fortified city too many. First Daemon makes it to the King’s Landing docks in episode 1, then Ser Arryk walks through Dragonstone’s front door in episode 2. Now, Rhaenyra throws on a Silent Sisters robe and makes it into the belly of the beast again? At this point, just keep sneaking in and assassinating people until the war is over.

When viewed in context of the Blackwood and Bracken feud as allegory, however, Rhaenyra’s likely final attempt to avoid disaster makes a lot of sense. Anyone who’s so much as read any book in the Citadel library knows that the Blackwoods and Brackens aren’t the exception to how wars begin in Westeros – they’re the norm. It’s not just the viewer who recognizes the petty Riverland feud as a Game of Thrones parody, the actual characters within Game of Thrones do as well.