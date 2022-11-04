Is House of the Dragon Inspired by this 1970s BBC TV Series?

It’s not surprising, then, to find references to I, Claudius peppered throughout A Song of Ice and Fire. In A Storm of Swords, Tyrion remembers that people said of his mother Joanna that although Tywin Lannister ruled the Seven Kingdoms as the Hand of King Aerys II, he “was ruled at home by his lady wife” – this is a reference to Claudius’ assertion in I, Claudius that “Augustus ruled Rome, but Livia ruled Augustus”. In the same book, Jaime remembers a servant finding him and his sister Cersei in bed together and Joanna separating them and ordering them never to do that again, which echoes a scene in I, Claudius in which Claudius’ mother Antonia finds her grandson and grand-daughter Caligula and his sister Drusilla in bed together, and to say she is not impressed is putting it mildly.

Several characters have clearly been influenced by characters from I, Claudius as well. In addition to Stannis, Aerys II Targaryen has more than a bit of Nero about him, in his enthusiasm for burning down the city he is supposed to be ruling. Joffrey Baratheon/Lannister is surely at least partly inspired by John Hurt’s celebrated performance as Caligula; a young, blonde ruler who has been raised in a royal household, is the product of a lot of in-breeding, and who has a sick sense of humor and regularly mistreats servants, relatives, and wives/fiancées. Tyrion plays the role of Claudius in Joffrey’s court, the non-able-bodied uncle who is quietly trying to get on with ruling the city and minimize the damage his nephew is doing.

Martin clearly continued to be influenced by I, Claudius when he came to write Fire & Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on. I, Claudius is not the only book written as an imagined work of history, but it is one of the best known. The format of Fire & Blood, which is written as if it was a history book that exists in Westeros in a later period, echoes not only the pretend-autobiography format of I, Claudius, but even the actual Roman history books it was based on. Author Robert Graves is known for his translation of Roman biographer Suetonius, but it is the historian Tacitus, who liked to report multiple different interpretations of events, whose style is replicated in Martin’s fictional Archmaester Gyldayn.

There are smaller nods and references throughout as well. Larys Strong’s limp and his tendency to be underestimated echoes Claudius’ limp, stammer, and twitch, as a result of which he is both under-estimated and left alive while everyone else kills each other in the battle for power. Claudius was also, like Larys, Otto Hightower, and Daemon Targaryen, a second son who was overshadowed by a popular older brother who predeceased him. One of Archmaester Gyldayn’s sources for Viserys’ court is a jester called Mushroom; I, Claudius dramatizes Tacitus’ and Suetonius’ claims that Claudius was poisoned by a mushroom fed to him by his niece/wife Agrippina.

As you can tell from that last sentence, although the medieval period of the Anarchy was a major influence on the royal household’s relationships in Fire & Blood, it was not the only one. Roman emperors did not approve of incest and it was not considered acceptable in Roman society. However, “bad” emperors, that is, emperors who were unpopular, were assassinated, and were written about in very negative terms by historians like Tacitus and Suetonius, were frequently accused of incest.

I, Claudius dramatizes these accusations and generally takes all of them literally – Caligula sleeps with all three of his sisters (Drusilla, Livilla, and Agrippina), and Nero sleeps with his mother (the same Agrippina, called Agrippinilla in the TV series so viewers can tell her apart from her mother). And Agrippina really gets around, because her uncle Claudius is given special permission to marry her by the Senate, in the only one of these relationships that is definitely historically accurate. So while the Targaryens’ incest probably owes more to ancient Egypt, in which Pharaohs were considered living gods and where the Ptolemaic Pharaohs regularly married siblings together, I, Claudius has something to answer for there as well.