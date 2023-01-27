Even More DC Shows Have Been Axed at HBO Max

Unfortunately, HBO Max is adding a couple more DC shows to its ever-growing list of casualties. Titans and Doom Patrol have officially been canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery. Both shows still have another half of a season to air on HBO Max at a yet-to-be-determined date, but these season 4 episodes will serve as their final chapters.

While some viewers immediately assumed the newly appointed heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran were to blame for the cancellations as they try to figure out how to move forward with the on screen DC Universe, Gunn took to Twitter to let fans know that this wasn’t their decision.

“The decision to end the series precedes us,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.”

Titans and Doom Patrol survived the transition to HBO Max from their original home on the short-lived DC Universe subscription service, but the series seemed to be running on borrowed time from the moment WBD took over and began canceling streaming projects. According to Variety, showrunners for both series had known that season 4 would be their last for some time, and therefore were able to give them “definitive endings.” When asked about their respective cancellations, Titans showrunner Greg Walker and Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver expressed gratitude toward their fans and to DC Studios for the time they had with the series.