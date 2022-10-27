George R.R. Martin’s Winds of Winter Should Just Be Two Books at This Point

Now that HBO’s House of the Dragon has wrapped its first season, a legion of Game of Thrones fans have some time on their hands. And with that time comes the resumption of an old question: “Hey, when is George gonna finish these books?”

Game of Thrones was based on a series of books called “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R.R. Martin. After the first season of Thrones concluded in mid-2011, five books in that series had been written. By the time the entire series concluded in 2019…five books had been written. And now, three years after Thrones, say it with me: only five books have been written.

Poor George R.R. Martin has been wrestling with his fantasy series’ sixth and penultimate installment, The Winds of Winter, for over a decade now. Naturally, this has led to some moments of fan frustration, particularly since Martin is not very good at judging his own writing progress. Martin has long described himself as a “gardener” style of writer, meaning he plants several ideas, cultivates them as best he can, and then discovers what blooms. Sometimes an apple will become an apple. Sometimes an apple will wither on the vine and become nothing. And sometimes what he thought was an apple seed will somehow transform into a pumpkin, changing his entire plan for the “garden.”

Suffice it to say, Martin is surprisingly not a great authority on the status of The Winds of Winter. Who could forget the times he was confident the book was coming out in 2014 and then again in 2017? But hope still springs eternal and fans finally have some reason to be optimistic that The Winds of Winter is on the horizon.