House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Update Is Bad News for Game of Thrones Fans

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1.

The first season of House of the Dragon left fans with a fiery and dramatic cliffhanger. The conflict that had been brewing all season finally hit the point of no return after Queen Rhaenrya Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) son Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) is killed by the dragon of Queen Alicent Hightower’s (Olivia Cooke) son Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell). Up until that point, Rhaenrya had done her best to keep the conflict between her family and Alicent’s civil despite the fact that they usurped her throne, but this appears to be the final straw for Rhaenrya as she ends the episode with a fiery stare into the camera. Unfortunately for fans looking forward to seeing the fallout from the season 1 finale, it looks like we’ll have to wait even longer for House of the Dragon to return.

Even though we already knew that season 2 likely wouldn’t reach our screens before 2024, HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys confirmed in an interview with Variety that 2024 was a “good guess” for House of the Dragon’s return. According to Variety, Bloys also hinted that the second season likely wouldn’t be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season saying that it was also a “good guess” that the second season will probably premiere after the cutoff date May 31, 2024. This means that the earliest we’ll see season 2 is likely not until summer 2024.

As hard as it may be to wait that long to see what happens next, it’s also nice to know that they aren’t looking to rush production on the series or sacrifice quality just to get it out faster. And it looks like the same philosophy applies to other Game of Thrones spinoffs that are in the works at HBO. According to Bloys, “a good script is number one priority. I am not [making spinoffs] based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about.”