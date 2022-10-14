House of the Dragon Creator Reveals When the Series Should End

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has already proven itself to be a worthy successor to Game of Thrones. The HBO prequel series is full of gripping drama, bloody deaths, and messy characters that we sometimes love to hate and hate to love. Unlike Game of Thrones, however, the first season of House of the Dragon features many time jumps in order to set up what is likely to become the primary conflict for the series: the Dance of the Dragons.

The Dance of the Dragons, as written in George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood on which House of the Dragon is based, is a bloody civil war amongst the Targaryen family. This civil war is triggered by conflict surrounding who should succeed King Viserys I as king of Westeros – his firstborn daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen, whom he has chosen to be his successor and the first queen of Westeros, or his firstborn son Aegon. After Viserys’ death at the end of episode 8, we have essentially reached this point in the series.

If you’re like me you may be thinking “If House of the Dragon has already reached the beginnings of the Dance of the Dragons, how much story is there left for the series to tell?” Well according to a blog post by George R. R. Martin himself, he believes that “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”