Why Did Murray Gold Leave Doctor Who?

For the very first time, Doctor Who sounded like a blockbuster movie, whether delivering great big crash-banging alien invasion sequences, or huge swelling emotional cues for the tear-jerker moments. Gold wasn’t universally popular – sometimes his scores were accused of being intrusive, and you could be forgiven for thinking that he lacked subtlety, but then when you’re behind the steering wheel of the Titanic in a tuxedo desperately trying to stop it from flying into Buckingham Palace, subtlety isn’t really what anyone is looking for.

Murray Gold’s contributions to Doctor Who were such that he got his very own show – in 2008, 2010 and 2013 the BBC held three “Doctor Who at the Proms” events at the Royal Albert Hall. These three concerts featured actors and monsters from the show, but the main feature was always the music, from triumphant tunes like season 5’s “I Am The Doctor” to more melancholic (but still stirring and

dramatic) ones like “Rose’s theme”.

When Russell T Davies and David Tennant handed in their TARDIS keys after ‘The End of Time’ it marked the end of an era, and when Matt Smith poked his head out of an upturned TARDIS in Amelia Pond’s garden it was almost a pilot for a brand new TV show. But Murray Gold stayed on, and so even as the TARDIS itself transformed, Gold’s distinctive sound wove a thread from Eccleston all the way to Capaldi, before Segun Akinola took over the role for Series 11.

Indeed,’Twice Upon a Time‘ is the swan song for Capaldi’s Doctor and Moffat’s tenure on the show. But the real star of the show is Gold’s score. Aurally, this Special is the equivalent of that bit in ‘The Day of the Doctor’ where all 13 incarnations turn up at once to save Gallifrey. Throughout the episode, the score harks back to every theme, refrain and motif Gold has ever used.

Gold Going

Perhaps it’s not surprising that after 12 years, Murray Gold was ready for a new challenge. After all, the man has scored almost double the number of Doctor Who stories of his nearest competitor (Dudley Simpson, who scored 62 stories from First Doctor William Hartnell’s ‘The Planet of the Giants’ to Fourth Doctor Tom Baker’s ‘Horns of Nimon’). Maybe there are only so many corridor chase scenes one man can compose for.

In an interview after leaving the show, Gold revealed that he was looking forward, like many Nu Who alumni, to doing work that didn’t have such punishing time constraints: