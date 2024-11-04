The Penguin Episode 7 Review: Oz’s Not-So-Tragic Villain Origin Story

Thankfully, Oz does not pull back the coat to find Frances’s body. Instead, its a bomb about to explode, leaving Oz’s headquarters in shambles and The Penguin with ill-advised 9/11 imagery. Sofia has given Frances to her creepy psychiatrist Dr. Julian Rush, for purposes still unclear.

Whether or not they made an intentional nod to comic book fridging, “Top Hat” writer Vladimir Cvetko and director Kevin Bray use Oz’s discovery as a way to continue the show’s central theme about the mistreatment of women. In something of an echo of last week’s stand off between her and Eve Karlo, Sofia faces down Frances in this episode, and finds a worthy opponent.

On one hand, the way the two women sneer at one another threatens to pull the series’ weaknesses from subtext to text. Sofia characterizes Oz as a pathetic man who leverages his personal pain to manipulate others and Frances describes Sofia as nothing more than another gangster, following in her daddy’s footsteps.

Both women are right and, to the show’s credit, it allows them to acknowledge it. In particular, Sofia realizes that Sofia Gigante is doing the exact same thing that Carmine Falcone wanted his daughter to do, back when she was Sofia Falcone. And she has seen where that leads, with seven women dead and Sofia taking the fall. By the time that Sofia goes to visit her niece Gia, vows to make a change, which involves blowing up Oz and taking Frances to Rush.

We haven’t talked too much about Rush in these reviews, mostly because he’s been a non-entity thus far. Theo Rossi has a very particular take on Rush, a softness that makes empathy feel invasive and controlling. But he’s only had a few scenes in the series thus far and, with only one episode left, there’s not a lot of time for The Penguin to let Rossi shine, let alone to reveal him as Dr. Hugo Strange, the Scarecrow, or anyone else.

Then again, The Penguin has had a habit of underutilizing great actors. Deirdre O’Connell just now in episode seven gets to show off her stuff as Frances Cobb. While the wraparound flashback showing Oz’s tragic villain origin story leaves a lot to be desired (we’ll get to it in a minute), the center standoff between Sofia and Frances is electric. Both women have been used and manipulated by men so long that they don’t find the other’s posturing impressive. O’Connell is at once all sharp edges and all raw nerves, a combination that proves more than a match for Sofia Gigante.