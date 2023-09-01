There’s an interesting experiment going on over at Max in September, as from the first of the month you’ll be able to find seven AMC+ series streaming for 60 days on the service. If you’ve been dying to check out some of their best shows but just haven’t had access to them, now’s your chance! Max will be streaming Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-7, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season one, Dark Winds season one, Gangs of London seasons 1-2, Ride with Norman Reedus seasons 1-5, A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3, and Killing Eve seasons 1-4.

Also on Max this September is the original animated series Young Love, a Matthew A. Cherry project which seeks to expand on the critically acclaimed short film, Hair Love. Sam Jay has a new stand-up special on HBO, too. Sam Jay: Salute or Shoot Me will see Sam open up about her relationship with her new fiancé. You’ll also be able to check out season three of Starstruck later in the month, and Venture Bros. fans will be delighted to find Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart available!

Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max this month…

HBO and Max New Releases – September 2023

September 1