HBO and Max New Releases: September 2023
It's an interesting month ahead on HBO and Max!
There’s an interesting experiment going on over at Max in September, as from the first of the month you’ll be able to find seven AMC+ series streaming for 60 days on the service. If you’ve been dying to check out some of their best shows but just haven’t had access to them, now’s your chance! Max will be streaming Fear the Walking Dead seasons 1-7, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season one, Dark Winds season one, Gangs of London seasons 1-2, Ride with Norman Reedus seasons 1-5, A Discovery of Witches seasons 1-3, and Killing Eve seasons 1-4.
Also on Max this September is the original animated series Young Love, a Matthew A. Cherry project which seeks to expand on the critically acclaimed short film, Hair Love. Sam Jay has a new stand-up special on HBO, too. Sam Jay: Salute or Shoot Me will see Sam open up about her relationship with her new fiancé. You’ll also be able to check out season three of Starstruck later in the month, and Venture Bros. fans will be delighted to find Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart available!
Here’s everything coming to HBO and Max this month…
September 1
- 42 (2013)
- A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
- Aliens in the Attic (2009)
- Anna (2019)
- Annabelle (2014)
- Annabelle: Creation (2017)
- Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
- Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
- Be Kind Rewind (2008)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Boyz n the Hood (1991)
- Bullet To The Head (2013)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Cat People (1942)
- Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)
- Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
- Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)
- Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
- Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)
- Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- Class Action (1991)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Critters (1986)
- The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
- Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
- Date Night (2010)
- Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Doctor Sleep (2019)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Dutch (1991)
- The Exorcist (1973)
- Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
- Fast Food Nation (2006)
- Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- Firestorm (1998)
- Friday (1995)
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
- Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
- Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
- Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
- Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- Georgia Rule (2007)
- The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
- Heartburn (1986)
- It (2017)
- It: Chapter Two (2019)
- Juice (1992)
- Just Like Heaven (2005)
- Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
- Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
- The Mask (1994)
- MI-5 (2015)
- Millennium (1989)
- Mommie Dearest (1981)
- Ordinary Love (2020)
- Out of the Furnace (2013)
- Philomena (2013)
- Post Grad (2009)
- The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)
- Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)
- Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
- The Roads Not Taken (2020)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- She’s Funny That Way (2015)
- Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
- Snitch (2013)
- Source Code (2011)
- Spy (2015)
- Sunset Strip (2000)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- THX 1138 (1971)
- Time After Time (1979)
- Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
- XXX (2002)
- XXX: State of the Union (2005)
September 2
- The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)
September 4
- Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)
- Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)
September 5
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)
- See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)
- Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)
September 6
- Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)
- Max (2015)
September 7
- Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)
- Does Murder Sleep? (ID)
- Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)
- Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)
- Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)
- Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)
- Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)
- Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)
September 8
- Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
September 9
- Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
September 10
- FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)
- Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)
- Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)
September 11
- Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)
- The Faking Dead
September 13
- Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)
- Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)
- Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)
- Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)
- Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
September 14
- No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)
September 15
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)
- WB 100th Behind The Shield
September 16
- Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)
September 17
- Building Roots (HGTV)
- Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)
September 18
- Chico Virtual (2023)
- Double Cultura (2023)
- El Carrito (2023)
- Keep/Delete (2023)
- La Macana (2023)
- Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)
- Un Pequeño Corte (2023)
September 20
- Naked Attraction
September 21
- American Sniper (2014)
- Blippi Wonders, Season 3
- Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)
- Young Love (Max Original)
September 22
- Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)
- Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)
- Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
- Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
- Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)
September 23
- Paris Can Wait (2017)
September 24
- Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)
September 25
- American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)
- Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)
- Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)
September 26
- Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)
- Savior Complex (HBO Original)
September 27
- Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)
September 28
- Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)
- The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
September 29
- Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)
September 30
Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)
Leaving HBO and Max – September 2023
September 8
- Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight (2018)
- The Tourist (Max Original)
September 13
- Ghosts, Season 1-3 (CBS Original)
- Tammy (2014)
September 30
- 300 (2007)
- 17 Again (2009)
- Alfie (2004)
- Along Came a Spider (2001)
- Another Me (2014)
- Armageddon (1998)
- Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Big Game (2015)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Boyz N The Hood (1991)
- Braveheart (1995)
- The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Chicago (2003)
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- The Crying Game (1993)
- The Dirty Dozen (1967)
- District 9 (2009)
- Divergent (2014)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)
- Downton Abbey (2019)
- Dumb and Dumber (1994)
- Entertainment (2015)
- Experimenter (2015)
- The Family (2013)
- Get Hard (2015)
- The Getaway(1972)
- Ghost Ship (2002)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Girl Happy (1965)
- The Good Lie (2014)
- Good News (1947)
- The Goodbye Girl (1977)
- The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard (2009)
- Harriet (2019)
- Head Full of Honey (2018)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- The Host (2007)
- Hot Shots! (1991)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- Hot Summer Nights (2018)
- Hotel Mumbai (2019)
- Ice Station Zebra (1968)
- Ingrid Goes West (2017)
- The Invisible War (2012)
- The Iron Giant (1999)
- The Jacket (2005)
- JFK (1991)
- Jonah Hex (2010)
- Juno (2007)
- The Kid (2019)
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
- Kiss The Girls (1997)
- Klute (1971)
- The Last Circus (2011)
- The Last Days on Mars (2013)
- Last Night In Soho (2021)
- Let’s Be Cops (2014)
- Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
- Little Woods (2019)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)
- Maid in Manhattan (2002)
- The Meg (2018)
- Miss Congeniality (2000)
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
- Moneyball (2011)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)
- Nancy Drew (2007)
- Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
- Night Moves (1975)
- Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
- Ocean’s Eight (2018)
- Oliver! (1968)
- The Omega Man (1971)
- One Missed Call (2008)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Push (2009)
- Rampage (2018)
- Rising Sun (1993)
- Sex and the City (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape (2019)
- Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- Smokin’ Aces (2007)
- Spawn (1997)
- Stage Fright (1950)
- Star 80 (1983)
- Steel (1997)
- Steven Universe: The Movie (2020)
- Steven Universe The Movie Sing-a-Long (2020)
- Sublet (2020)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- Terms of Endearment (1983)
- They Died With Their Boots On (1941)
- Thir13en Ghosts (2001)
- This Is Elvis (1981)
- Till the End of Time (1946)
- To Be or Not To Be (1983)
- Torpedo Run (1958)
- Travels with My Aunt (1972)
- Tu Me Manques (2019)
- Twister (1996)
- Under the Cherry Moon (1986)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- The Vanishing (1993)
- The Wave (2016)
- We Are The Best! (2014)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)