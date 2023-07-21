The Venture Bros: Radiant Is the Blood of a Baboon Heart Review

“This is a feature, not a bug,” is a phrase that’s said early on in this special and while it’s not one that’s wholly specific to The Venture Bros., it’s hard to not think about how this ethos has defined the series’ scrappy can-do attitude from its start. Earnest nostalgic reverence may be out of control in pop culture, but this is the only language in which The Venture Bros. knows how to communicate. This passion isn’t annoying or hollow like it may be in the latest legacy sequel; it’s what The Venture Bros. does best and this finale properly celebrates this and allows the iconic cartoon to go out swinging on its own terms.

All of this is great news for any hardcore Venture Bros. fans and Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart unsurprisingly doesn’t try to be accessible to newcomers or work as a standalone story. This is very much the finale to an ongoing story–which it pokes fun at itself for–and not just a fun bonus story with these characters. There’s perhaps a world where this finale could have also attempted to hold outsiders’ hands, but it’s ultimately for the best that this gets its priorities straight and just plays the hits for the fans.

The Venture Bros. is wise to quickly address the slew of superhero content that’s now available, how they got ahead of this curve, and the series’ own increasingly convoluted lore. There’s heavy focus placed on the Monarch’s eternal obsession with arching Dr. Venture, building his entire identity through this, and his inability to move on past it. The Venture Bros. has previously flirted with the Monarch outgrowing this addiction. However, he now needs to make this commitment since the series is coming to a close.

Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart could be subtitled “The Search for Hank,” which becomes one of the film’s central driving forces. Picking up from the series’ conclusion, Hank heads down a Batman-esque journey of self-discovery where he confronts the many past versions of himself as if they’re rogues for him to defeat. It’s such a smart way for Hank’s psychological baggage to manifest as seemingly physical threats for him to overcome and manifest his best self. Evidently, sometimes it only takes one person to become a mecha-shiva.

Hank’s quest also features a fantastic Darkman riff, which is only appropriate considering that’s how the series ended. Hank learns a lot about who he is during this finale, but he’s not the only Venture brother to do so. Dean also figures out who he is without his brother, which is just as important as Hank’s internal struggle as years of codependency come to a cathartic close.

There’s a sequence where Hank takes a trip down memory lane when he visits the old Venture compound that’s really excellent and destined to be one of the most popular scenes for the hardcore fans. It really highlights just how far these characters and this show have come, but through a really visually artistic manner. On the topic of nostalgia, Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart also delivers answers to all of The Venture Bros.’s major questions in a way that feels natural and not what audiences will expect.