James Urbaniak on The Venture Bros.’ 20-Year Journey and Happy Ending

It kind of does. Obviously, I don’t want to spoil anything, but some of the cliffhangers are resolved. Hank is still off on his own adventures, that’s a [crucial] bit of the plot of the movie. I also think it has an ending that basically suggests these characters exist outside of the show. Not that there’s going to be any more Venture Bros., necessarily, but within the Venture Brothers universe, in an abstract sense, they will continue to exist. So I think it’s a very satisfying sort of series finale, if you will.

You would know better than anybody, perhaps, but the title Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart – what is that all about?

Hey, “Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart”. I mean, I think it speaks for itself. (laughs) As you know, Dr. Venture gets into all kinds of wacky, newfangled experimental science projects. You may remember the unfortunate reference in an early episode to something that was powered “by an orphan”. (laughs) So, we’re just pushing the envelope, scientifically. Let’s just put it that way.

I will add that the film was untitled when I first read the script, before we recorded it. And when I heard that title, I thought it was very fitting. I love it.

Doc Hammer and Christopher McCulloch (pseudonym Jackson Publick), obviously write most of the show, but anybody who follows you on social media knows that when you post there’s some real deep pop-culture cuts that pop up. With all the pop culture references that this show has had over the seven seasons, was there anything that you really wanted to touch on that you had pitched to the writers that they didn’t get an opportunity to use?

I haven’t really ever pitched any aspect of the writing. I have to admit, there was maybe one time, and Jackson may argue with this, but when they were trying to come up with the name for Spider-Skull Island, Jackson was pitching the premise and said, “Well, it’s some island. It’s like Skull Island or Spider Island, something mysterious.” And my memory is, I said, “How about Spider-Skull Island?” So I may or may not have coined that. But, no, I haven’t really pitched things.