Harlan Coben’s Shelter Cast: Meet the Prime Video Thriller Characters

Shelter is the newest addition to the on-screen Harlan Coben Universe. A Young Adult-skewing eight-part thriller, it’s the story of high schooler Mickey Bolitar, who’s recently moved from overseas to his dad’s hometown of Kasselton, New Jersey, where he and his new friends investigate the disappearance of a fellow student. Like any Harlan Coben series, it takes place in a heightened world peopled by memorable villains, shock twists, cliff-hangers, and mysteries that change shape multiple times before they’re solved.

Mickey Bolitar is the star of three novels by Coben – a spin-off trilogy from his hit 11-part book series about Mickey’s uncle Myron Bolitar. Netflix has the rights to that character, so don’t expect to find an actor playing him in the cast rundown below. Here’s more on the actors telling this story.

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar

Mickey Bolitar is a talented high school basketball player and the only child of parents Brad and Kitty. He’s played by 20-year-old Jaden Michael, whose most famous role until now was playing the young Colin Kaepernick in Ava Duvernay’s 2021 Netflix miniseries Colin in Black & White, about the former NFL player and activist famed for taking the knee during the national anthem. Michael has been acting since the age of six, making appearances on a range of kids’ TV shows as well as various Late Night chat shows. He’s voiced parts in animated series Dora The Explorer, played Lucas in The Bug Diaries and appeared in Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck and 2020 comedy feature Vampires vs. The Bronx.

Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady

“Bat Lady” is Kasselton, New Jersey’s boogie-woman – a scary story kids tell each other about the mysterious grey-haired resident of a creepy local house. She’s played by 74-year-old Tovah Feldshuh, a familiar face who’s been on TV since the early 1970s and is most recognised in recent years for having played Deanna Munroe, the leader of Alexandria, on season eight of The Walking Dead and Rebecca Bunch’s mother Naomi on musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Musicals are very much Feldshuh’s lane. She’s appeared in more Broadway shows than you could count, as well as being celebrated for playing Judy in 2001 feature rom-com Kissing Jessica Stein.