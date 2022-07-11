Grease 2: A Cult Classic That’s Way Cooler Than The Original

When I was in high school there was an unspoken rule that said you were either a superfan of The Cure or The Smiths, but not both. Looking back now, this is an invented rivalry, as both groups cover much of the same artistic ground and appeal to like-minded fans. I’ve been thinking about this theory a lot lately, because it really showcases the sort of things that feel of world-shattering importance when you are a teenager. And while I squandered much of my misspent youth dancing in my bedroom to both “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “The Lovecats,” there was another, perhaps more consequential, pop culture face-off that caused division through the hallways of early-1990s schools everywhere: Grease or Grease 2?

As an amateur Greaseologist who spent way, way too much time plunked in front of his television watching Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta declaring each other to be the one that the other wants on the rickety floor of the Shake Shack—part of a massive carnival set up in Rydell High’s seemingly boundless stretch of land—I used to think I was firmly in the camp of the original picture. Then something more mysterious than the identity of a certain Cool Rider happened; I started to prefer Grease 2. Blasphemy you say? Perhaps. But then to make that assertion is just as ridiculous as saying that Morrissey and Robert Smith are both shiny happy people.

The biggest reason behind the derision many viewers feel toward Grease 2 —a movie which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year (and has the new Steelbook Blu-ray to prove it)—is that Newton-John and Travolta didn’t return. Well that, and the film’s plot was a rehash that simply placed Pink Lady Stephanie (Michelle Pfeiffer in her first leading role) in the role of cool heroine while Sandy’s British cousin Michael (Maxwell Caulfield) filled the slot of the nerdy exchange student who must change his core self in order to fit in. The songs initially weren’t considered as catchy as the original film’s either, a critique that overlooked the fact that Grease’s tunes were a product of the fine-tuned Broadway machine. Furthermore, the creators of Grease, Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, weren’t involved with the sequel at all. Instead Louis St. Louis, who provided original music for the Grease film, was back for the sequel.

Here’s the thing though: Grease 2 is smarter, funnier, more feminist (well as much as these movies can be), and has a general sense of goofiness that doesn’t get bogged down in the sludgy camp that sometimes mucks up Grease. It may have taken 40 years, but this once-maligned musical, highlighted by songs like The Four Tops’ soaring opener, “Back to School,” and the sex-ed anthem “Reproduction,” has been re-evaluated to the point that it even turns up on Turner Classic Movies occasionally. Not that anyone could have predicted this Howard the Duck-esque turn of events back in 1982.