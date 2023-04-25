Guilt Recap: The Hit and Run, Roy and Maggie Lynch, Erin, Teddy, and Max’s Betrayal

Series One: Sheila, Angie, Walter, and the Hit and Run

Series one revolved around Max and Jake committing a hit and run on their way back from a wedding. Max pressured Jake into covering up the crime, and into posing as a friend of the deceased – an old man named Walter who turned out to have been suffering from cancer – at his wake to retrieve potentially incriminatory evidence. There, Jake met and fell for Walter’s American niece Angie.

Angie, however, wasn’t Walter’s niece at all. She was a stranger who’d been promised £20k by Walter’s neighbour Sheila to pose as his niece so that Sheila could swindle the deeds to Walter’s house after his death. A ‘black widow’ with multiple previous victims, Sheila had been poisoning Walter under the guise of caring for him, to steal his home and money. On the night Max and Jake ran Walter down, she’d given him a lethal dose.

When Max discovered Sheila’s crimes, he tried to blackmail her into testifying that Jake was the sole driver in the hit and run and he wasn’t involved. He told Jake and Angie – now a couple – to leave the country, knowing that his brother would never be able to come back to Scotland with the hit and run charge hanging over him. Angie foresaw the double-cross, and she and Jake worked with Sheila and disgruntled PI Kenny (whom Max had betrayed) to pin the blame entirely on Max, who was arrested in the final minutes of the series.

Series one ended with Max on his way to prison, his wife Claire having kicked him out of their plush house and securing an easy divorce by blackmailing him about his money laundering (which she’d discovered thanks to her affair with Roy Lynch employee Tina). Max had tried to take over Roy’s money laundering scheme but corrupt police detective Stevie had told Roy his plan, and instead, Max lost his business to Roy.

Series Two: Max, Erin, and Roy and Maggie Lynch

Before he lost his old life as a wealthy lawyer and was sent to prison for the hit and run, Max used to wash cash for Edinburgh gangster Roy Lynch. To secure an early release after two years, Max agreed to work as a police informant against Lynch for an officer who was obsessed with taking Roy down in revenge for historical wrongs he’d caused to her family.

Max’s investigation into Roy’s finances led him to discover the man’s estranged daughter Erin McKee (Endeavour’s Sara Vickers). Erin resented her father for having abandoned her and her mother Maggie decades ago. Max and Erin hit it off and realised they both shared the same goal of taking Roy Lynch down. They concocted a plan to betray him in which Max signed a profitable plot of Roy’s development-earmarked land in Leith over to Erin, stealing it from her father.