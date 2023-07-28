Good Omens Season 2 Cast: Meet the New Characters Joining David Tennant & Michael Sheen

If you’ve been counting down the days for the second season of Good Omens so fervently that the mere thought of its arrival makes you exclaim “I am having a moment here!” then you might need to have a sit down: GOOD OMEN SEASON TWO IS FINALLY HERE.

If you’re new to Good Omens, now’s the time to catch up: this fantasy series is based on the 1990 book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and stars a demon, Crowley (David Tennant, Doctor Who) and an angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen, Best Interests) who are unlikely best buds/soulmates.

Season one saw them try to prevent the end of the world after the antichrist is born, and as for season two? Well, Crowley and Aziraphale are only just getting used to being exiled from their respective heavenly/hellish bosses when Aziraphale’s former boss, Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm, Mad Men) turns up dazed, confused and totally nude. It’s up to Crowley and Aziraphale to work out why.

What new faces will they be meeting along the way? Let’s say hello to the new series two cast members: