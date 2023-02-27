Anansi Boys: Your Next Neil Gaiman TV Obsession After The Sandman

Sir Lenny himself tells the story like this: ‘Years and years ago I used to hang out with Neil because we worked on Neverwhere together… we were at my house, and I said something like “Why aren’t there ever any black people in horror stories? There’s that one crazy guy in The Shining… maybe it’s because we’d be too commonsensical, you know “Don’t go in there — are you an idiot? There’s a monster in there!”… We laughed about that, and then Neil went away and came up with Anansi Boys.’

Gaiman also said: ‘I wrote an (I hope) joyous and funny book… based on Caribbean and African tales. It was my first number one New York Times bestseller and went on to become a beloved and award-winning book.’

Both Gaiman and Sir Lenny are Executive Producers of this new adaptation of Anansi Boys (more on that later).

It’s ‘About a Dead God and His Two Sons’

That’s how Neil Gaiman describes it anyway, adding that it’s also about ‘birds and ghosts and beasts and cops’. Let’s take a look at the official plot synopsis:

‘Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous.’

The boys were separated as young children, and the story follows them exploring their common heritage, with ‘Fat Charlie’ being a brave but easily embarrassed man lacking self-confidence, the complete antithesis to the cool, magical and troublesome Spider.