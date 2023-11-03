Gen V Season 1 Ending Explained and the Connection to The Boys Season 4

The Crisis at Goldolkin University

As teased by the conclusion of episode 7, Cate and Sam were fully prepared to go their own way when it came to violently eliminating the threat to their super-powered kind. Dean Shetty’s development of a lethal virus effective only in Compound V-tinged blood was nothing less than a declaration of war in their minds. So to war Cate and Sam go.

Golden Boy’s brother and girlfriend make a visit to The Woods where they release all of the supes deemed too dangerous to exist in the general population of God U. How long have those supes been down there? “Is Gangnam Style still a thing?” one tragically asks. Sam, Cate, and the rest of the freshly-released prisoners wreak havoc on the God U campus, sending Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and the rest of the gathered Vought executives into lockdown.

Ashley and company were actually at God U to brainstorm ideas for the next member of The Seven. Translucent’s son Maverick (the invisible R.A.) was an early contender but after all the violence breaks out, Ashley promises a spot to whoever kills these rogue supes. What’s left of our central team of heroes – Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma – resolve to stop Cate and Sam. Marie is ultimately successful in stopping the rampaging Cate by blowing up her arm.

A Homelander Cameo? A Homelander Cameo!

You know when you’re watching some serious shit unfold in a Marvel movie and you wonder “why don’t they just call The Avengers?” Well, that same thought is bound to occur when watching the violence at God U. Why doesn’t Ashley just call Homelander – a.k.a. the strongest, most terrifying, and most invulnerable man in the world – to help out? Well, because The Boys is a logical, well-run franchise, Ashley does exactly that.

Yes, after a season of thrilling cameo appearances including Ashley, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Grace Mallory (Laila Robins), Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and more, Gen V finally saves the best for last. None other than The Homelander (Antony Starr) flies in at the tail end of the fight to clean things up.

In true Homelander fashion, however, instead of being impressed with Marie’s heroism, he is disgusted with her disloyalty in blowing up Cate’s arm, saying “What kind of animal are you? Do you like attacking your own kind?” Lest you forget, our star-spangled boy really is a morally inconsistent fascist. Homelander then unleashes his laser vision directly into Marie’s chest and the episode cuts to black.