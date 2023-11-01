Gen V Episode 8 Release Time and Season 1 Recap
Here's everything you need to know before diving into Gen V episode 8, including when and where to watch.
This article contains spoilers for Gen V season 1.
The first season of The Boys spinoff Gen V is coming to a close this week, and it seems like we’re in for a wild ride as the young supes of God U struggle to decide how to move forward after discovering the true nature of The Woods and its experiments.
With Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) now dead at Cate’s (Maddie Phillips) behest, the threat of the virus seems to be quelled for now, but that doesn’t mean that Cate’s thirst for vengeance has. In the season finale preview, Cate and Sam (Asa Germann) band together to release the people being held in The Woods and seek justice for the atrocities committed against the young supes of God U. Their friends, however, don’t seem too thrilled by the gleam of violence in their eyes as the campus descends into chaos.
Here’s everything you need to know before diving into the season finale of Gen V.
When and Where Will Gen V Episode 8 Be Available to Watch?
The season finale of Gen V will be available to watch for U.S. Prime Video subscribers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Thursday Nov. 2 and everywhere else that Prime Video is available on Friday Nov. 3.
Gen V Season 1 Recap
The first season of Gen V begins with Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a young freshman at Godolkin University, discovering that the politics of the real world are a lot harsher than she thought. Even though she saved someone’s life, she finds herself expelled from the university until the school’s Golden Boy, Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger), kills Professor Brink (Clancy Brown) before killing himself in the middle of campus.
In the chaos, Marie is thrust into the spotlight as the Guardian of Godolkin alongside Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), Luke’s best friend. Vought of course tries their best to spin this tragedy in their favor by enlisting Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) to interrogate those closest to Luke, but Andre refuses to believe that his friend lost his mind for no reason. His desire to uncover the truth leads to the discovery of a conspiracy at God U involving a secret lab on campus known as The Woods.
Andre convinces Marie’s roommate Emma (Lizze Broadway), who has the ability to shrink, to sneak into The Woods. She’s successful, and discovers that Luke’s brother Sam isn’t dead like they all were led to believe. Sam has been trapped in The Woods for years while Dr. Edison Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) and others perform experiments on him and Luke.
Emma and Sam manage to escape, but just as they meet up with Cate, Andre, Marie, and Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) to share what they’ve learned, the group minus Sam wake up days later with memory loss. They first accuse the creepy Rufus (Alexander Calvert), but soon discover that Cate is responsible for their lost time and that she has been working with Dean Shetty to cover up The Woods and its experiments for years. Feeling guilty for betraying her friends, Cate gives them their memories back, which overloads her capabilities and triggers a seizure that pulls Andre, Marie, and Jordan into her collapsing mind.
While there, the three discover that Dean Shetty came to Cate when she was young and offered her a way out of the locked room her parents kept her in. For a while, Cate felt loyalty to Shetty because she was the first adult that didn’t act scared of her powers, but after Shetty forced her to repeatedly lie to Luke about his brother and The Woods, Cate decided that she didn’t want to be Shetty’s puppet any longer.
Marie, Andre, and Jordan convince Cate to come back to the real world before her mind shuts down, and they try to come up with a plan to expose Shetty’s experiments. Emma tries to hide Sam in her dorm room, but he escapes, enthralled by the possibilities of life outside of The Woods. Marie and Jordan sneak into Shetty’s office, where they not only discover that her husband and daughter died in the plane crash caused by Homelander in The Boys season 1, but they also overhear Dr. Cardosa drunkenly ramble about the deadly supe-targeting virus he’s created.
Marie brings what they’ve learned to Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who is on campus for a rally trying to gain political support from the next generation of supes. Neuman reveals her powers to Marie, and that their abilities aren’t the only thing they have in common. Neuman tells her that she also grew up in the Red River facility, and offers her some advice on how to make a name for herself beyond Vought and its messy politics. Andre originally joins Cate at Dean Shetty’s house, where they plan to wait for her to return from the city, but after his dad has a seizure on live TV, Andre rushes to his side.
Meanwhile, Dean Shetty has moved forward with her plan to wipe out all supes on the planet. Dr. Cardosa has had success with creating a deadly and contagious virus that targets the Compound V in supes’ blood, and Shetty’s next step is to find someone who will help her spread it. She approaches Colonel Grace Mallory (Laila Robins), who has worked on and off with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the Boys to take down supes, but the Colonel finds Shetty’s plan to be too extreme, and refuses to work with her.
Shetty returns home to find Cate waiting for her with her gloves off. She pleads with Cate and tries to convince her that her love for her is genuine. At first it seems like Shetty may have swayed Cate back to her side, but once the others arrive at Shetty’s house, it’s clear that Cate is fed up with being manipulated. Cate compels Shetty to slice her own throat and forbids Marie from helping her. This triggers Marie, who had to watch her own parents bleed out before she knew how to control her abilities.
The Supes Lives Matter movement ends Neuman’s rally early, which gives her plenty of time to use the information from Marie to approach Dr. Cardosa about the virus. He claims to give her the only existing samples, and insists that he didn’t know about Shetty’s true intentions. He thought that the project was initiated by Vought as a way to “compassionately control” supes and keep them in line. Neuman takes the vials, promising Cardosa that he and his family will be safe before making his head explode and driving off with the deadly pathogen.