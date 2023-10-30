Gen V: The Unnerving Similarities Between Dean Shetty and Butcher

Even for someone who works with Billy Butcher, this plan is a step too far for Mallory, and she dismisses Shetty. But even though Shetty doesn’t find the ally she thinks she will in this meeting, this encounter proves that she and Butcher are a lot more alike than we thought.

Over the last 3 seasons of The Boys, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has only slightly shifted from his position that “all supes are evil” to “maybe a couple of supes are okay people.” The one position of his that hasn’t changed is his desire to kill Homelander.

Shetty similarly has a singular focus on killing Homelander as revenge for the death of loved ones, and doesn’t really care who else she kills in the process. Even though she says that she loves Cate (Maddie Phillips), Shetty is clearly not above using the young supe as a tool to get what she wants – the death of all other supes.

If it meant getting rid of Homelander and all of the other corrupted supes, there’s a good chance that Butcher would be willing to consider helping Shetty release the virus. Using the volatile V24 to temporarily give himself powers last season has given Butcher a terminal illness, which means that he’s now on the clock to take down Homelander once and for all. Butcher isn’t the type to just sit around and wait to die hoping that the others will be able to take care of Homelander without him, especially now that Homelander has taken custody of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and began to corrupt his morals.

If Shetty had lived beyond this season of Gen V, it would have been interesting to see if she found Butcher in season 4 of The Boys after failing to convince Mallory of her plan. But with Cardosa dead and the virus samples on the move in the hands of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), there’s still a chance that Billy finds out about it and tries to spread the virus himself.

It’s wild to think about a “good guy” and a “bad guy” having the same goals in this universe, but that’s what makes The Boys and Gen V so interesting to watch. Giving Shetty the same motivations as Butcher rather than her being just another Vought puppet not only makes her a slightly more sympathetic character, but also makes us question the morality of both characters as these series move forward. Would Butcher also be willing to kill every supe on the planet if it meant taking out Homelander for good?